Sandia’s HADES is focus of Episode 4 of R&D 100 – The Podcast

Join our co-hosts, Paul J. Heney and Aimee Kalnoskas, editors with R&D World magazine, as they talk about foiling cyber sleuths via some innovative technology that was created at Sandia National Laboratories.

On this episode, they discuss a 2017 R&D 100 Award winner, HADES, which isn't simply a traditional honeypot, but oh-so-much-more. Paul and Aimee also chat about the upcoming 2021 R&D 100 Awards program and review some recent comments on R&D investment by noted engineer and innovator, Dean Kamen.