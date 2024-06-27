SCHOTT TO PLUS headers are the R&D 100 winner of the day

SCHOTT’s SCHOTT TO PLUS is a transistor outline (TO) header packaging solution that enables unprecedented transmission speeds for fiber-optic data transmission. Hermetically sealed with glass-to-metal sealing technology, SCHOTT TO PLUS headers deliver twice as much data over a single fiber than existing technology while being more economical. The headers offer a delivery of 50 GB of data per second over a single channel. SCHOTT notes that this capability means more customers can be supplied with data on an existing line, enabling telecommunications providers to bring optical fibers to the end consumer at a low cost.