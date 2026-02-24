Scientists find lithium cloud left by reentry of SpaceX rocket

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket made an uncontrolled reentry over Europe, creating a visible fireball last year. Using a specialized laser instrument called a resonance lidar, scientists in northern Germany detected a 10-fold spike in lithium atoms at about 96 kilometers altitude, roughly 20 hours after the rocket burned up. They published their findings in Communications Earth & Environment last week. This is the first time a ground-based instrument has directly measured atmospheric pollution caused by a reentering piece of space debris.

Tracing metals at the edge of the atmosphere

The researchers used a resonance fluorescence lidar tuned to lithium’s atomic transition at 670.7926 nm to detect traces of the metal. The system uses a xenon-chloride excimer laser firing at 50 Hz. Measurements were taken every 80 seconds with a resolution of 200 meters. This same system has previously detected calcium and nickel in the mesosphere.

Combined with the SIMONe-Germany meteor radar network and a physics-informed neural network called HYPER for reconstructing 3D wind fields, the instrument suite can detect trace metals in the mesosphere and lower thermosphere.

SIMONe-Germany operates at 32.55 MHz across two transmitting sites and seven remote receiving stations across northern Germany. The system detects Doppler shifts of radio waves bouncing off meteor trails to reconstruct wind vectors in 3D. HYPER then turns the measurements into a continuous 4D wind field, incorporating physical constraints like mass and momentum conservation, making it reliable in regions with limited data coverage.

The paper also marks the first use of the UA-ICON upper-atmospheric wind model for back trajectory calculations at mesospheric altitudes. The model runs at 20 km horizontal resolution with a vertical domain extending to 150 km and produces wind fields every 10 minutes, incorporating ECMWF weather data below 50 km.

The back trajectories were calculated using a Runge-Kutta integration scheme, with the radar’s measured wind variability used to randomly perturb 8,000 trajectory runs. The radar provided real wind measurements which are used to validate the UA-ICON model and define the uncertainty bounds on the back trajectory ensemble.

What this means for the new space age

The Falcon 9’s aluminum-lithium alloy hull contained approximately 30 kilograms of lithium, which is rarely found in naturally occurring meteorites, letting the scientists know the pollution came from the rocket rather than a natural piece of debris. Natural daily lithium input from cosmic dust is only about 80 grams per day. They ruled out natural explanations like geomagnetic storms or ion layers by checking space weather data and ionosphere measurements, which showed no unusual occurrences that night.

Within decades, artificial satellite reentry mass flux could exceed 40% of the natural meteoroid influx. SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network alone is planned to exceed 40,000 satellites, all of which will have a limited lifespan. Many of these satellites will reenter the atmosphere, possibly leaving lithium clouds like the reentry of the Falcon 9. The metals released, including lithium, could disrupt stratospheric ozone chemistry, affect high-altitude cloud formation and alter Earth’s radiative balance in unexpected ways.