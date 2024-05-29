Shimadzu announces new LCMS RX triple quadrupole mass spectrometry series

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments announces the new LCMS RX series of triple quadrupole mass spectrometry instruments. These advanced systems are supported by integrated hardware and software technologies to ensure reliable and robust results at lower operating costs, even in the most challenging and dynamic laboratory environments.

A suite of innovative technologies introduced with the RX series sets a new benchmark for reliability, resilience, and responsibility:

Shimadzu’s latest innovation, CoreSpray, enhances reliability by increasing gas flow and improving nebulizer coaxiality. This improves the heat distribution of the ionization source, ensuring unparalleled sample ionization, and significantly improving the reliability of analytical data. The IonFocus electrode, once exclusive to the LCMS-8060NX, is now a standard feature across all RX models. It effectively removes matrix contaminants, resulting in lower noise levels, superior data quality, and reduced maintenance needs. The LCMS-TQ RX series sets a new standard for dependable data acquisition and robust performance based on the foundation of Shimadzu’s excellent sensitivity and Ultra-Fast Mass Spectrometry (UFMS) technologies.

The LCMS RX instruments ensure robust and efficient performance under challenging conditions. Enhanced software capabilities autonomously monitor the system, reducing the need for manual intervention. Furthermore, the Performance Concierge proactively evaluates system performance with a standard solution, troubleshoots problems, and notifies operators of maintenance needs, minimizing instrument downtime.

The LCMS RX series enables responsible operation for lower laboratory costs and reduced environmental impact. These instruments provide an Ecology Mode function that automatically checks the system status and shuts the instrument down after completing sample queues. This reduction in power consumption minimizes the running cost of the laboratory and consumes fewer resources.

The RX series consists of the following models:

The LCMS-8045RX system is suitable for routine analysis, delivering a balance of robustness, sensitivity, and cost-effectiveness. Advanced RX technologies provide improved stability, ease of use, and lower operating costs, making the LCMS-8045RX an outstanding value.

The LCMS-8050RX builds on the performance success of Shimadzu’s LCMS-8050 triple quadrupole mass spectrometer by offering high-speed operation and excellent sensitivity. The LCMS-8050RX increases robustness and reliability yet is even easier to use than its predecessor.

As Shimadzu’s premier triple quadrupole mass spectrometer, the LCMS-8060RX delivers exceptional sensitivity and remarkable robustness. This new instrument exceeds Shimadzu’s LCMS-8060NX in world-class sensitivity and rapid analysis capabilities while adding enhancements exclusive to the RX series.

For more details, visit the LCMS RX series information page.