Shimadzu debuts Nexera Ion Chromatograph for automated water quality testing

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments has introduced the Nexera ion chromatograph (IC), a compact, fully automated system designed to streamline routine and regulated water quality testing. Engineered for consistency and ease of use, the system aims to reduce manual effort while delivering reliable analytical performance for operators of all experience levels.

The Nexera IC has a compact footprint, standing under 50 cm tall, with front-accessible components that simplify routine maintenance. An optional dual-injection setup enables simultaneous anion and cation analysis to boost throughput for drinking water and environmental testing. Automation features include sample dilution and eluent mixing, a software-controlled total-volume injection system that minimizes sample waste, and an autosampler that holds up to 162 1.5 mL vials for high-volume runs.

To ensure regulatory compliance and standardized execution, the system is powered by Shimadzu’s IC Solution software, which allows lab managers to preconfigure methods and workflows. Additionally, the accompanying IC Support software provides comprehensive system oversight, including eluent monitoring, column tracking, and interactive troubleshooting.