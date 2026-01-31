Shimadzu, Georgia Southern launch SPARQ research and education partnership

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI) and Georgia Southern University have entered a strategic research and education partnership through SSI’s Shimadzu Partnership for Academics, Research and Quality of Life (SPARQ) program.

Representatives from both organizations announced the collaboration following the signing of an official agreement this week. The partnership is intended to expand Georgia Southern’s research capacity, promote scientific exchange, and enhance hands-on student learning. The university also positioned the agreement as part of its broader push toward Carnegie R1 research classification.

Under the agreement, Shimadzu will provide scientific instrumentation as well as in-kind support, multiyear service plans, and specialized training and information exchange. The partnership will support work spanning environmental science, biomedical science, materials science, and water quality.

Georgia Southern said the instruments will be housed across its advanced research facilities, including within the College of Science and Mathematics; the Department of Biochemistry, Chemistry, and Physics; the Institute for Coastal Plain Science; and the Institute for Water and Health. The university described the instrumentation as among the highest specifications in their class.

“This partnership provides our faculty and students with access to world-class technology and training, accelerating innovation and discovery across multiple disciplines,” said David Weindorf, Ph.D., Georgia Southern’s vice president for Research and Economic Development, in a statement. He added that Shimadzu’s education and experiential learning focus will help the university address pressing scientific challenges while preparing students for careers in science.

Beyond equipment and technical support, Shimadzu and Georgia Southern plan to cosponsor open house events and scientific programming, including seminars and symposia. The partners cited a Forensic Science Symposium held last September as an example of the kind of engagement the collaboration will support. The agreement also includes student engagement opportunities, including a Summer Research Candidate program and a Shimadzu Distinguished Professorial Endowment.

The organizations also said Georgia Southern faculty and students will receive priority access to emerging technologies, with opportunities to publish early findings using Shimadzu’s latest equipment innovations.

“Georgia Southern is doing remarkable work in applied research,” said Patrick Fromal, president of Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, in a statement. “By combining our technology with the expertise of the faculty and the energy of the students, we’re building a foundation for impactful discoveries that improve quality of life.”

Georgia Southern said the partnership was supported through collaboration across its College of Science and Mathematics, Office of Research and Economic Development, and Office of Business Engagement.