SLAS names Pulp Fixin official sustainability sponsor

The Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) has named Pulp Fixin its official Sustainability Sponsor for SLAS Europe 2026 Conference and Exhibition, and a key promoter of sustainability at SLAS2026 in Boston. This global partnership focused on advancing sustainable materials and practices across life science laboratories.

As a cornerstone of this collaboration, Chad Jenkins, CEO of Pulp Fixin, will chair the newly established SLAS Sustainability in Science Topical Interest Group (TIG). In this role, Jenkins will help shape the strategy and programming for lab professionals transitioning toward greener operations.

“Sustainability has moved from a side conversation to a core operational concern for laboratories,” Jenkins said. “This partnership with SLAS is about meeting that moment with education, leadership and practical solutions that labs can apply immediately.”

Sustainability integrated into the conference experience

The partnership will manifest through several high-visibility initiatives embedded directly into the SLAS conference cycle. At SLAS2026 in Boston, Pulp Fixin will serve as the official sponsor of water bottle filling stations, reinforcing SLAS’s decision to remove single-use bottled water from the event. This effort is complemented by the “Fill Your Water Bottle” sweepstakes, an engagement campaign featured across event communications and the SLAS website to reward attendees for choosing reusable options. Furthermore, the collaboration will extend into digital media, with Pulp Fixin providing expert insights on an upcoming episode of the SLAS New Matter podcast to discuss the intersection of material science and sustainability.

Expanding education through Topical Interest Groups

Beyond the exhibition floor, Pulp Fixin is co-sponsoring the Sustainability in Science TIG alongside My Green Lab. This forum provides a dedicated space for lab managers, scientists, and senior leadership to address the most pressing environmental challenges in research. The group’s agenda focuses on reducing reliance on single-use plastics, identifying sustainable materials compatible with automation and cold storage, and navigating the regulatory complexities of waste reduction. By aligning green goals with operational efficiency and cost management, the TIG aims to share regional success stories that can be adopted on a global scale.

Pulp Fixin will serve as the official sponsor of the Sustainability in Science TIG at SLAS Europe in Vienna, with sessions held after SLAS2026 in Boston and potentially via webinar in spring 2026, extending access beyond conference attendees.

“The Sustainability TIGs are designed to bring real-world experience, peer learning and material science together in a way that helps labs make informed decisions,” Jenkins said.

A global commitment to sustainable science

The partnership reflects SLAS’ broader effort to elevate sustainability as a strategic priority across its global membership. By working with PulpFixin as a Sustainability Sponsor for its conferences, SLAS signals a long-term commitment to supporting environmentally responsible innovation in laboratory automation, screening and sample management.