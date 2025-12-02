Still celebrating the 2025 R&D 100 winners

The 2025 R&D 100 Awards Gala was a celebration of the people and teams behind this year’s most impactful innovations. Winning an R&D 100 Award is a significant milestone for researchers and engineers, and the evening reflected the pride, dedication, and creativity that drive scientific progress.

We were honored to recognize breakthroughs from individuals and organizations spanning a wide range of fields and industries. From national laboratories and universities to global manufacturers and emerging technology companies, the 2025 winners represent the depth and diversity of today’s innovation ecosystem.

We also extend our sincere thanks to our Gala sponsors, LabVantage Solutions, Inc. and Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) (工業技術研究院, 工研院). Their support helps sustain an event that spotlights the scientific and technological advances shaping the future.

We are sharing a few additional photos from the Gala here on R&D World. Check out the full assortment on the gala site.

Looking ahead, nominations for the 2026 R&D 100 Awards will open early next year. If your organization is working on a breakthrough, we encourage you to consider submitting your innovation for recognition.