The 2025 R&D 100 Awards are now open for nominations

The 2025 R&D 100 Awards are open for nominations as of today, March 5th, 2025. The submission platform is once again available at: https://rd100.secure-platform.com/a

The official Call for Nominations (in PDF format) can be downloaded here — or by clicking on the image at right.

This year’s competition is the 63rd. The R&D 100 Awards is the only science and technology awards competition that recognizes new commercial products, technologies, and materials for their technological significance that are available for sale or license. The categories for 2025 are:

R&D 100 categories:

Analytical/Test

IT/Electrical

Mechanical/Materials

Process/Prototyping

Software/Services

Other

Special Recognition categories:

Corporate Social Responsibility

Green Tech

Market Disruptor

Professional Award categories:

R&D Leader of the Year

R&D Researcher of the Year

R&D Team of the Year

R&D Sustainability Innovator of the Year

R&D Technician of the Year

The standard deadline, with a submission fee of $495, will be May 2nd, 2025. The late deadline, with a higher submission fee of $595, will be June 4th, 2025. Judging will take place over the summer, and Finalists and Winners are expected to be announced in mid- to late-August. The awards banquet location will be announced later this year, and is tentatively scheduled for November 20th, 2025.