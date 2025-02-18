The Cultivated B has discovered a chemical class of FGFR1 agonists intended to mimic the effects of basic fibroblast growth factors (bFGF) on cell proliferation, a critical component of cell-culture media. According to the company, these small molecules provide a stable, cost-effective alternative that could have wide-ranging implications for cultivated meat, biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, and large-scale cell manufacturing.

Company representatives report that the new approach addresses longstanding challenges associated with bFGF, including rapid degradation, high production costs, batch variability, and strict storage requirements. In contrast to traditional bFGF, these molecules remain active for over 13 days, reducing the frequency of media supplementation and potentially lowering overall production costs. As chemically synthesized compounds, the guanylhydrazone-based molecules are also described as ensuring greater batch-to-batch consistency.

“We are unlocking new possibilities for entire industries. “This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the scalability, consistency, and cost-effectiveness of cell-based product manufacturing, including applications in cultivated meat and cell therapy.” — Dr. Hamid Noori, CEO and founder of The Cultivated B.

Cultivated B distinguishes itself in cultivated meat and regenerative medicine by focusing on small molecules replicating bFGF’s function without traditional protein production methods. Rather than growing or harvesting proteins, it chemically synthesizes these molecules. Other companies in the cultivated meat and regenerative medicine space often focus on specific aspects, such as reducing protein costs or enhancing stability. Yet, they still depend on biological production methods, like cultivating them in yeast, bacteria, or plants.

In line with its broader focus on biotechnology, the Cultivated B has made the findings available on bioRxiv to offer researchers early access and encourage further collaboration. The related preprint and patent application are undergoing formal review.

For more information, including the preprint, or to discuss collaboration, research partnerships, or commercial licensing, contact The Cultivated B at [email protected].