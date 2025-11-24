Thermo Fisher launches TSQ Certis triple quadrupole mass spectrometer

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the TSQ Certis triple quadrupole mass spectrometer, a new LC-MS/MS platform aimed at routine and high-throughput labs in biopharma, clinical and translational research, and environmental and food safety testing. The company says the system is designed to improve consistency and reduce downtime in targeted quantitation workflows.

A central claim is durability in contaminant-heavy matrices. Thermo Fisher reports the instrument can run more than 10,000 injections without cleaning, which would extend intervals between maintenance in high-volume settings. The system also supports acquisition speeds above 900 selected reaction monitoring (SRM) transitions per second to increase throughput for targeted assays.

Hardware updates include the OptaMax Plus ion source with vaporizer temperatures up to 650°C, intended to improve ionization efficiency and sensitivity for trace-level detection. The platform also uses updated ion vector optics and mass filtering to limit contamination of the quadrupoles.

On the software side, TSQ Certis integrates with the Chromeleon chromatography data system and TraceFinder software for instrument control, data handling, and regulatory documentation. The system includes predictive maintenance alerts and ready-to-run method templates intended to reduce setup time and support use by less specialized operators.

Thermo Fisher positions the platform for applications such as quantifying therapeutic peptides and oligonucleotides, steroid panels, and detecting low-level contaminants in food and environmental samples. The instrument is for research use only and not intended for diagnostic procedures.