Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced the release of the Transcend VTLX-1, a new ultra-high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) system designed to automate sample cleanup and preparation for liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) workflows. The system addresses a common bottleneck in laboratories: the time-consuming and often manual process of preparing samples for LC-MS analysis.

Manual sample preparation, necessary to remove interference from complex biological and environmental matrices, can introduce variability and limit throughput. The Transcend VTLX-1 tackles this challenge by incorporating automated online sample cleanup using either Thermo Scientific’s TurboFlow technology or solid phase extraction (SPE). According to the company, this automation promises to increase sample throughput, improve method robustness, and enhance the sensitivity and reproducibility of LC-MS assays.

The Transcend VTLX-1 is targeted at laboratories in clinical research, forensic toxicology, food safety, and environmental testing, where analysis of complex samples is routine. By streamlining the sample injection process and integrating advanced chromatographic techniques, the system can potentially reduce both the time and costs associated with LC-MS analysis.

Key features of the Transcend VTLX-1 include automated online sample cleanup using TurboFlow technology, which minimizes manual preparation and associated labor costs. The system’s automated approach is also intended to improve the consistency of sample cleanup, leading to more reproducible and robust LC-MS results. The Transcend VTLX-1 is controlled by Thermo Scientific Aria MX software, which allows users to manage multiple LC-MS methods, including pump operations, valve switching, and cleaning protocols.

Further details on the Transcend VTLX-1 UHPLC system can be found on the Thermo Fisher Scientific website.