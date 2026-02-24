Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces kit enabling protein, DNA and RNA analysis from a single sample

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Sequential Protein/DNA/RNA Extraction Kit, a sample preparation tool designed to let researchers extract protein, DNA, and RNA from a single cell or tissue sample.

The kit targets cancer and disease research workflows where biological material is limited or difficult to replace — such as small biopsies or rare cell populations — and where dividing samples across separate extraction protocols can restrict the scope of analysis. By enabling sequential extraction from one specimen, the kit allows researchers to generate genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic data from the same source material, supporting more direct comparison across molecular layers.

Purified DNA and RNA are compatible with next-generation sequencing, while recovered protein is suitable for downstream mass spectrometry analysis. The workflow uses magnetic beads and requires no centrifugation, and Thermo Fisher says the process can be automated.

“What I really loved about the Sequential Protein/DNA/RNA Extraction Kit is how the magnetic bead workflow let me easily recover proteins, RNA, and DNA in solution without any centrifugation,” said Dr. Osamu Ohara, head of the Department of Applied Genomics, Biophysics and Clinical-omics at the Kazusa DNA Research Institute in Japan.

Malin Karlsson, senior director and general manager of CEP & Beads in Thermo Fisher’s Life Sciences Solutions Group, said the kit addresses a common constraint in cancer research where patients undergo invasive procedures and researchers may have only one opportunity to analyze the resulting sample.

The kit was announced February 18, 2026, out of Carlsbad, California.