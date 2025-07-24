Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Talos 12 TEM, a 120 kV transmission electron microscope aimed at life sciences research, pathology and drug development.

The microscope targets fields like cell biology, structural biology and nanoparticle characterization. It offers configurations for routine imaging of cells and tissues, advanced scanning transmission electron microscopy with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy, or entry-level cryo-electron microscopy. Key features include a smaller footprint, user-friendly interface, automation and modular design suited for research labs and core facilities.

Applications cover large-area cell and tissue imaging, negative stain imaging for biochemical optimization, cryo-EM with minimal ice growth, accelerated nanoparticle analysis for drug delivery vectors, tomography, correlative light and electron microscopy and elemental analysis using optional EDS.

Thermo Fisher, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, positions the Talos 12 as an accessible tool to boost TEM adoption in diverse labs. The product is for research use only rather than for diagnostic applications.

The release comes as the transmission electron microscope market seeks steady growth, with nanotechnology and life sciences leading the way. The global TEM market, valued at approximately $769 million in 2024, according to the Transmission Electron Microscope Market Outlook 2033. That forecast projects the market to hit $1.37 billion by 2033. Another estimate values the 2024 market size at $2.05 billion, with expected growth to $2.24 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 9.71%.