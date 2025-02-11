The battery industry is buzzing with activity as researchers explore alternatives like aluminum-ion and solid-state batteries, promising greater safety and sustainability. Toyota is preparing a battery plant in North Carolina for 2025, KORE Power has canceled a $1.2 billion Arizona gigafactory, and Octillion has opened a Nevada facility to meet demand. Nuvvon is advancing solid-state tech with a new U.S. lab, while a federal funding freeze could delay $725 million in grants, slowing domestic supply chains. Meanwhile, Sumitomo Electric’s redox flow pilot in Japan’s Oki Islands could boost renewables and disaster resilience, though scalability concerns remain. Despite breakthroughs and expansions, policy and commercialization hurdles keep the industry at a pivotal crossroads.

Advances in battery technology move beyond lithium-ion

1. New aluminum-ion battery design advances renewable energy storage

Source: sciencedaily.com

Researchers have developed a solid-state aluminum-ion (Al-ion) battery that could address the limitations of lithium-ion batteries for large-scale renewable energy storage. Published in ACS Central Science, the design uses an aluminum fluoride salt to create a stable, conductive electrolyte and a protective coating to prevent electrode degradation. The battery withstands extreme temperatures, physical damage, and 10,000 charge-discharge cycles while retaining over 99% capacity. Key materials can also be recycled, enhancing sustainability.

While the design shows promise, the researchers note that further energy density and life cycle efficiency improvements are needed before commercializing the technology. However, it could provide a safer, more affordable, and environmentally friendly solution for large-scale renewable energy storage.

“This design shows potential for a long-lasting, cost-effective, and high-safety energy storage system,” said lead researcher of the study Wei Wang. Further improvements are needed before commercialization, but the technology could offer a safer, more affordable solution for renewable energy storage.

2. New solid-state battery design enhances EV safety and performance

Source: eng.umd.edu

Researchers at the University of Maryland have developed a solid-state battery design that could significantly improve electric vehicles’ (EVs) ‘ safety and performance. Published in Nature Materials, the study introduces a new chemistry using an “electrophile reduction strategy” to stabilize solid electrolytes and suppress lithium dendrites, which often cause short circuits and battery failures. The new design achieves high coulombic efficiency (>99.9%), a long cycle life (~10,000 hours), and operates efficiently at practical temperatures and pressures.

“This solution is both unique and groundbreaking. It stabilizes the high-voltage cathode and lithium metal anode, requires no advanced manufacturing, and can be rapidly commercialized.” — Chunsheng Wang, lead researcher and professor at the University of Maryland.

Solid-state batteries are considered safer and more energy-dense than traditional lithium-ion batteries, which use flammable liquid electrolytes. This invention addresses key barriers to commercialization, such as dendrite growth and operational instability, potentially accelerating the adoption of solid-state batteries in EVs and supporting the transition to cleaner energy systems.​

3. New lithium-air battery claims raise hopes, but challenges remain

Source: sciencedaily.com

Lithium-air (Li-O2) batteries, which promise significantly higher energy storage than conventional lithium-ion batteries, have faced challenges in performance and lifespan. A team of Chinese researchers has now developed a possible solution by adding a novel imidazole iodide salt (DMII) to the electrolyte, acting as a redox mediator to enhance efficiency and durability. They published their study in Angewand te Chemie International Edition

Unlike lithium-ion batteries, Li-O2 batteries use a metallic lithium anode and a porous cathode exposed to air. During discharge, lithium ions react with oxygen to form lithium peroxide (Li2O2), which decomposes upon charging. However, slow reactions, low conductivity, and cathode clogging have limited their practical use.

The new redox mediator, DMII, facilitates charge transport, reduces overpotential, and stabilizes the anode by forming a protective film. This prevents electrolyte decomposition and side reactions, significantly improving performance. Test cells demonstrated a low overpotential (0.52 V), high cycle stability (960 hours), and reversible Li2O2 formation without side reactions.

“This mediator boosts cathode kinetics and anode stability, paving the way for low overpotential and long-life Li-O2 batteries,” said lead researcher Zhong-Shuai Wu. The finding could bring lithium-air batteries closer to commercial viability, offering a more efficient energy storage solution for the future.

Industry and Corporate Developments

1. Toyota prepares to launch NC battery plant, production set for April 2025

Source: global.toyota

Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC), the automaker’s first in-house battery production facility outside Japan, is set to begin operations and will start shipping lithium-ion batteries for North American electrified vehicles in April 2025. The $14 billion plant, Toyota’s 11th manufacturing facility in the U.S., will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), supported by 5,000 jobs.

The facility is part of Toyota’s strategy to invest in local production and tailor products to regional needs. To date, Toyota has invested $49 billion in the U.S., supporting over 280,000 jobs across the industry. The company emphasized its commitment to contributing to the local economy through job creation and ongoing investment.

According to Electrek, Toyota has fallen behind other EV manufacturer’s, like Tesla, and is attempting to catch up. This plant will begin shipping batteries in April.

2. Octillion Power Systems opens battery factory in Nevada

Source: octillion.us

Octillion Power Systems, a supplier of lithium-ion battery packs for electric vehicles and other applications, last month opened a new 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Reno, Nevada. The Nevada One facility will produce battery systems for electric vehicles, off-highway equipment, marine applications, and grid storage. It is expected to reach a production capacity of 1GWh, adding to Octillion’s global annual output of approximately 25GWh this year

The facility combines human labor with advanced robotics and automation, serving as a model for co-located factories. Octillion plans to employ 40-50 workers at peak capacity, contributing to local economic growth. The company aims to meet the rising demand for battery systems in North America while supporting domestic electric vehicle manufacturers.

“Opening the Nevada One facility is a key step in our North American expansion strategy,” said Paul Beach, Global President of Octillion. “This new facility will help us meet growing demand and provide a working model for clients looking to establish their own co-located factories.”

3. Nuvvon opens U.S. lab to advance solid-state battery development

Source: batterypoweronline.com

Nuvvon, a developer of solid-state battery technology, has opened a new laboratory in Parsippany, New Jersey, to expand its research, manufacturing, and testing capabilities. The facility focuses on creating solid-state pouch cells using non-flammable, chemically inert solid polymer electrolytes to produce safer and more efficient lithium batteries.

The lab quadruples Nuvvon’s previous space, enabling faster development of new materials, in-house cell production, and improved testing processes. It features advanced air-handling systems, gloveboxes, and fume hoods for enhanced environmental control. The facility also supports the development of solid-state lithium- sulfur cells and the scaling of solution casting processes.

Nuvvon’s solid polymer electrolytes eliminate the need for cooling, heating, or pressure systems, providing a safer alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries. This technology has potential applications in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, grid storage, and military uses. The company celebrated the lab’s opening with local officials, investors, and partners, marking a step toward scaling its innovative battery solutions.

4. KORE Power cancels $1.2B Arizona battery plant, CEO steps Down

Source: renewableenergyworld.com

KORE Power has scrapped plans for a $1.2 billion lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Buckeye, Arizona, a project expected to create 3,000 jobs and bolster the domestic battery supply chain. The company also announced the resignation of its founder and CEO, Lindsay Gorrill.

The 2-million-square-foot KOREPlex facility, which would have been the first U.S.-owned lithium-ion battery plant, was slated to produce nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells with an initial capacity of 6 gigawatt-hours (GWh), eventually expanding to 12 GWh. Despite securing key approvals and breaking ground over two years ago, KORE failed to finalize an $850 million federal loan from the Department of Energy.

“The company has recently undertaken a restructuring to provide more benefit to our customers and position the company for long-term success,” a KORE spokesperson said. The Arizona site is now for sale, but KORE will continue producing energy storage systems at its Waterbury, Vermont facility, emphasizing that U.S. cell production remains a priority.

5. Arrow Electronics partners with Dukosi to expand battery management solutions

Source: batterypoweronline.com

Arrow Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components and technology solutions, has signed a distribution agreement with Dukosi Ltd, an Edinburgh-based battery monitoring technology company. The partnership aims to deliver advanced battery management systems (BMS) that address the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

Dukosi’s technology simplifies BMS architecture by using contactless communication to monitor and optimize battery performance. This decentralized approach reduces the risk of short circuits, enables precise cell-level data analysis, and extends battery life. Unlike traditional systems that rely on complex wiring, Dukosi’s Cell Monitoring System synchronizes cell data with deterministic latency, enhancing efficiency and safety.

The technology is particularly beneficial for electric vehicles, improving range and safety, and for stationary energy storage, optimizing battery use. “Working with Dukosi aligns with our efforts in meeting consumer demands for environmental sustainability and innovation,” said Shelby Schnurrenberger, Arrow’s vice president of supplier management. “Their unique battery cell monitoring technology complements our existing offerings.

This reflects growing industry focus on smarter battery management systems for improved performance and reliability.

Government and policy initiatives

1. The Trump administrations funding freeze may impact the $725M for battery projects

Source: utilitydive.com

At the beginning of January, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced it was making $725 million of federal funding available for new awards under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing Grant Program. The recent funding freeze initiated by President Trump’s executive orders could directly impact this funding. These grants, aimed at bolstering domestic battery production and supporting the transition to clean energy, are part of the broader Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) initiatives. If the freeze remains in place or is extended, it could delay or halt the disbursement of these grants, disrupting projects that rely on federal funding. This would affect companies and organizations involved in battery material processing and manufacturing, potentially slowing progress toward building a domestic supply chain for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage. Additionally, the uncertainty created by the freeze could discourage private investment in these sectors, as stakeholders may hesitate to commit resources without clarity on federal support. The temporary block by a federal judge offers a reprieve, but the long-term impact depends on how the legal and political situation unfolds. If the freeze is lifted, the grants could proceed as planned; if not, it could significantly hinder efforts to advance U.S. battery manufacturing and clean energy goals.

2. Sumitomo Electric launches redox Flow Battery Project in Japan’s Oki Islands

Source: sumitomoelectric.com

Sumitomo Electric Industries has started building a redox flow battery system in Ama Town, Oki County, Shimane Prefecture, Japan. The system, with a planned output of 4,000 kW and a capacity of 12,500 kWh, is part of a government-subsidized initiative to promote renewable energy and disaster resilience in remote areas. The project involves Chugoku Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Co., Inc., Ama Town, and como-gomo.company.

While Sumitomo Electric touts the system’s long lifespan, high safety, and environmental sustainability, questions remain about its scalability and cost-effectiveness compared to other energy storage technologies. The non-flammable electrolyte and lack of hazardous materials make it suitable for remote locations, and its 20-year operational life reduces maintenance needs. However, the broader impact on renewable energy adoption and disaster resilience in the Oki Islands — connected by power lines — has yet to be proven.

The project aims to create a microgrid for emergency power supply, but its success depends on overcoming logistical and financial challenges. Whether this initiative will significantly advance decarbonization or serve as a model for other regions remains uncertain.

This initiative demonstrates a government–industry collaboration to achieve carbon neutrality and improve reliability in isolated communities through innovative battery technology.