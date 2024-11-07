Top 10 U.S. biopharma hubs of 2024: East Coast dominance continues

A new analysis of 2024 patent filings, NIH funding, and real estate data reveals a fiercely competitive landscape in America’s biopharma clusters. While Boston/Cambridge clings to its leadership in terms of YTD international pharma patent volume (657), the New York/New Jersey metro area is close behind, nearly doubling Boston’s NIH funding haul with $12.89 million. The San Francisco Bay Area rounds out the top three with 433 international patents across 39 organizations in the data set,

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

1. Boston/Cambridge

Boston/Cambridge continues to be the top biopharma hub in the world thanks to its strong performance in terms of funding and patent activity. While the region has faced headwinds in recent years, it has remained resilient overall. In the first half of the year, 50 biotech startups raised significant funding rounds, pointing to a cautious recovery for the sector. In FY2025, relevant Congressional Districts in the area received 15 NIH awards totaling $6,537,615.

2. San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley

The Bay Area maintained its position as a leading biopharma hub in 2024, with 433 patents granted across 39 research-active organizations in the dataset.

While the region has seen significant biopharma layoffs, there have also been positive developments. For one thing, the region continues to have a strong funding climate overall — in terms of both VC dollars and NIH funding. Key players Gilead Sciences, Genentech, and Stanford University anchored the region’s innovation ecosystem. Stanford Medicine alone was awarded a $70 million Clinical and Translational Science Award from the NIH in 2024. Additionally, Astellas opened a new $90 million West Coast Innovation Center in South San Francisco while Septerna had an upsized $288 million IPO. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics secured a $125 million public offering to advance its clinical programs. The hub particularly excelled in AI integration and talent attraction, ranking second overall in JLL’s national assessment.

3. New York City/New Jersey corridor

Home to one of the densest concentrations of pharma firms on the earth, this region continues to be strong overall. In July, BeiGene inaugurated an $800 million biologics manufacturing and R&D center in Hopewell, New Jersey while Enzene appointed a new site lead for its $50 million continuous biomanufacturing facility in the same city in September. Meanwhile, Bridgewater-based Insmed earned a No. 1 ranking on Science’s 2024 Top Biopharma Employers List. There have been some struggles as well, however. Bristol Myers Squibb, for instance, announced plans to lay off 863 employees in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, by the end of the year.

4. San Diego

2024 was something of a mixed year for San Diego’s biopharma sector. Yet the region remains a key innovation hub with 245 patents across 34 research-active organizations in the data set. While the region saw a slight contraction in life sciences establishments and employment, according to a report from California Life Sciences, it attracted substantial M&A activity, including Lundbeck’s $2.6 billion acquisition of Longboard Pharmaceuticals and several other major deals like BMS’s purchases of Mirati Therapeutics ($5.8B) and RayzeBio ($4.1B). The hub secured strong NIH funding and maintained strong real estate momentum. One case in point is Pfizer’s signing of a 15-year lease for a 230,000-square-foot research space in Torrey Pines and Neurocrine Biosciences’ expansion into a 535,000-square-foot facility. Average life sciences wages are up in the region while venture investment remains strong.

5. Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s biopharma cluster, particularly strong in cell and gene therapy, generated 70 patents across 6 research-active organizations in 2024, with an R&D efficiency of 11.67. The hub attracted $4.28M in NIH funding and maintains 7.4M sq ft of inventory (24% availability) at $46.65 NNN. Growth accelerated with Legend Biotech’s new R&D facility and the region’s selection for federal innovation hub status, making it eligible for $75M in grants. Housing 12% of global cell and gene therapy companies, the hub faces challenges from recent 24% supply growth but maintains strong venture capital performance.

6. Research Triangle

North Carolina’s Research Triangle demonstrated significant strength in 2024 with 74 patents across 8 research-active organizations and an R&D efficiency of 9.25. The hub received $4.55M in NIH funding and maintains 17.1M sq ft of inventory (25% availability) at $38.13 NNN. Major expansions included Novo Nordisk’s $4.1B fill-finish plant in Clayton (adding 1,000 jobs) and Eli Lilly’s $2B Concord facility (600 jobs), both focusing on GLP-1 drug production. The region ranks #5 overall and #3 in GMP/biomanufacturing, supported by 18.2M sq ft of lab space and over 75,000 industry jobs.

7. Greater Los Angeles

The Los Angeles biopharma cluster boasts high efficiency, generating 174 patents from 8 companies YTD in 2024, resulting in an R&D efficiency score of 21.75 and a patent density of 0.1 patents/km² within its 21.4 km radius. Key players like the University of California, Celgene, and Array Biopharma contribute to a robust ecosystem of 2,890 life sciences establishments employing 190,000 people, anchored by UCLA, USC, and Caltech. This hub, a leader along with Orange County in medtech and AI integration, continues to face extremely limited real estate availability (3% of the 12 million sq ft inventory) driving rents to $66.00 NNN, while lab costs range from $520 to $928. In the positive column, is strong NIH funding. The city may only be about 40 miles away from downtown L.A., but the Ventura County–based city to some extent stands on its own as a distinct biopharma hub, thanks in part to Amgen’s longstanding presence. In our analysis, the hub had an R&D efficiency at 25.00—the highest among major U.S. hubs. The cluster, while compact with a 10.5 km radius, demonstrates concentrated innovation with 75 international pharma patents granted in the first roughly ten months of the year. The city also had the highest patent density (0.217 patents/km²) among top hubs. Beyond Amgen’s foundational presence, the Rancho Conejo Boulevard corridor has attracted a growing ecosystem of biotech firms, including Atara Biotherapeutics, Capsida Biotherapeutics, and Latigo Biotherapeutics. The hub’s growth has also attracted strategic venture capital involvement. One example is Westlake Village BioPartners’ $850 million investment initiative that has launched approximately 20 life science companies, with half choosing to locate in the Thousand Oaks area.

8. D.C. Metro Area/Maryland

The D.C. Metro Area (#4 overall in JLL rankings) generated 106 patents across 14 research-active organizations in 2024, with an R&D efficiency of 7.57. The hub, anchored by MedImmune, University of Maryland, and federal research institutions, received $2.89M in NIH funding. Its 13.7M sq ft life sciences inventory (24% availability) maintains competitive rents at $37.21 NNN. Growth accelerated with significant expansions, including QIAGEN’s 40,000-square-foot facility expansion in Frederick and AstraZeneca’s planned $300M manufacturing facility in Rockville (set to create 150 jobs by 2026). The cluster leverages its dense federal research presence to rank #4 in GMP manufacturing and #3 in talent concentration.

9. Seattle

Seattle’s biopharma sector showcased strong growth in 2024 with 104 patents from 7 research-active organizations and an R&D efficiency of 14.86. The hub attracted $5.02M in NIH funding and maintains 5.5M sq ft of inventory (32% availability) at $70.55 NNN. Key players Seagen, Juno Therapeutics, and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center drive innovation, with research institutions occupying 48% of lab space. The region ranked 8th in NIH funding ($1.84B across 2,486 awards) and venture capital ($854.5M in 2023, $334M in H1 2024). Pfizer’s $43B Seagen acquisition highlighted the hub’s strategic value, while 24% employment growth over five years demonstrates sustained expansion.

10. Chicago

Chicago’s biopharma cluster maintains a strong position with solid R&D efficiency (12.45) and a robust medical device sector. The region benefits from an established research base, anchored by major players like AbbVie, which drive innovation and growth. With a growing infrastructure that supports life sciences companies and a vibrant ecosystem of research institutions, Chicago continues to enhance its competitive edge in the national biopharma landscape. The city’s commitment to expanding its industry presence is evident through ongoing investments and the attraction of top talent, positioning Chicago as a key player in the biopharma sector.

2024 U.S. Biopharma Innovation Hubs Key Metrics Real Estate Innovation Core 1. Boston/Cambridge

Score: 93.86

Patent Count: 5,769

Core Companies: 74 FY 2025 NIH Funding: $6.54B

R&D Efficiency: 99.52

Key Players: Dana-Farber, Vertex, Sage, BeiGene Lab Space: 49.5M sq ft

Availability: 32%

Rent: $85.39 NNN Cambridge/Kendall Square

Seaport District

Waltham/Lexington

Watertown/Arsenal 2. NY/NJ Metro

Score: 73.45

Patent Count: 7,730

Core Companies: 89 FY 2025 NIH Funding: $12.89B

R&D Efficiency: 19.23

Key Players: Janssen, BMS, Merck, Pfizer Lab Space: 12.6M sq ft

Availability: 27%

Rent: $29.98-96.53 NNN Manhattan/NYC

New Jersey Corridor

Long Island 3. San Francisco Bay

Score: 60.94

Patent Count: 3,339

Core Companies: 92 FY 2025 NIH Funding: $9.98B

R&D Efficiency: 11.10

Key Players: Gilead, Genentech, Stanford Lab Space: 39.6M sq ft

Availability: 35%

Rent: $81.84 NNN South San Francisco

Mission Bay

Peninsula/Silicon Valley 4. San Diego

Score: 40.02

Patent Count: 4,534

Core Companies: 85 FY 2025 NIH Funding: $4.01B

R&D Efficiency: 7.21

Key Players: Scripps, Mirati, Ionis Lab Space: 24.3M sq ft

Availability: 26%

Rent: $70.68 NNN Torrey Pines

UTC

Sorrento Valley 5. Los Angeles/Thousand Oaks

Score: 28.11

Patent Count: 7,482

Core Companies: 117 FY 2025 NIH Funding: $2.64B

R&D Efficiency: 21.75

Key Players: Amgen, UC System, Celgene Lab Space: 12.0M sq ft

Availability: 3%

Rent: $66.00 NNN Thousand Oaks

Westwood/UCLA

Pasadena 6. DC Metro

Score: 18.80

Patent Count: 1,061

Core Companies: 42 FY 2025 NIH Funding: $2.89B

R&D Efficiency: 7.57

Key Players: MedImmune, UMD, NIH Lab Space: 13.7M sq ft

Availability: 24%

Rent: $37.21 NNN Bethesda

Rockville

Gaithersburg 7. Seattle

Score: 18.50

Patent Count: 1,047

Core Companies: 38 FY 2025 NIH Funding: $5.02B

R&D Efficiency: 14.86

Key Players: Seagen, Juno, Fred Hutch Lab Space: 5.5M sq ft

Availability: 32%

Rent: $70.55 NNN South Lake Union

Bothell

Pioneer Square 8. Research Triangle

Score: 13.97

Patent Count: 748

Core Companies: 45 FY 2025 NIH Funding: $4.55B

R&D Efficiency: 9.25

Key Players: Duke, UNC, Biocryst Lab Space: 17.1M sq ft

Availability: 25%

Rent: $38.13 NNN Durham

Chapel Hill

RTP Core 9. Philadelphia

Score: 13.70

Patent Count: 706

Core Companies: 52 FY 2025 NIH Funding: $4.28B

R&D Efficiency: 11.67

Key Players: UPenn, Amicus, Wistar Lab Space: 7.4M sq ft

Availability: 24%

Rent: $46.65 NNN University City

Navy Yard

King of Prussia 10. Chicago

Score: 13.50

Patent Count: 532

Core Companies: 35 FY 2025 NIH Funding: $3.25B

R&D Efficiency: 12.45

Key Players: AbbVie, Northwestern, Abbott Lab Space: 8.2M sq ft

Availability: 28%

Rent: $45.00 NNN Lake County

Fulton Market

O’Hare Corridor

*Patent counts denote international pharma patents granted in the first ten months of 2024.

Methodology

Patent Analysis used Google BigQuery’s Public Patent Datasets, focusing on international patent filings from January to early November 2024 across major patent offices (USPTO, EPO, WIPO, and others). The analysis incorporated an expanded set of CPC classifications beyond traditional A61K (medical preparations) codes, including therapeutic categories (A61P codes) covering cancer therapeutics, CNS treatments, cardiovascular medicines. It also included biological preparations (C07K) for peptides and proteins, genetic engineering innovations (C12N), drug delivery and formulation technologies (A61K9), and manufacturing processes (B01J). Patent family deduplication was used to minimize multiple counting of related filings.

Real Estate Data combined metrics from CBRE’s Life Sciences Construction Benchmarks 2024 and JLL’s Life Sciences Real Estate Outlook 2024. NIH Funding analysis used the NIH RePORTER database for FY2024-2025 awards, including R01, SBIR/STTR, and center grants. Funding was mapped to biopharma hubs through congressional district allocations.

Geographic clusters were defined using 50 km radius from hub centers. Selection of the top ten hubs was based on company density in the region, total pharma patents in the study period (2024 YTD as of early November), NIH funding by relevant Congressional Districts, and lab cost efficiency.