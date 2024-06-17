In 2023, the world’s top companies invested hefty sums in R&D, with tech giants like Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta leading the pack. Amazon alone poured $78.24 billion into R&D in 2023, which is 72% more on R&D than second-place Alphabet’s budget in the same year ($45.427 billion). The Seattle-headquartered company spent more than the figures for Meta, Merck & Co., or Apple, which round out the top five. This investment reflects Amazon’s ambition to lead not just in e-commerce, but in a growing number of fields ranging from cloud computing and AI to robotics, logistics and healthcare.

As CEO Andy Jassy stated when announcing the 2023 full-year results, a significant portion of the company’s investment is fueled by Amazon’s belief that generative AI, while still a small revenue generator today, “will ultimately drive tens of billions of dollars of revenue” across multiple business segments in the years ahead,” he said.

Big Tech’s AI arms race

This multi-billion dollar AI arms race is playing out across the Big Tech landscape. Alphabet, ith with its $45.427 billion R&D budget, is positioning its dominance in search and its research expertise through Google DeepMind to launch AI models ranging from Alphafold 3 for protein structure prediction to Gemini, its answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Alphabet’s AI strategy hasn’t been without speed bumps, however, as the rushed launch of its Gemini chatbot and genAI-enabled search faced questions about factual errors and bias.

Top 10 industries by number of companies

Meta, after a costly foray into the metaverse, has also shifted its focus to AI, spending $38.48 billion on R&D in 2023. The company is now funneling its considerable resources into developing its own large language model, LLaMA, and is weaving AI into its products, from generative filters on Instagram to AI-powered ad creation tools.

Merck & Co. and Apple round out top 6

Merck & Co. and Apple round out the fifth and sixth top R&D spenders, respectively, with budgets of $30.531 billion and $29.915 billion. The company has also expanded its AI focus in recent years with partnerships with Absci, Iktos and Cyclica, companies that have an AI focus. It is also investing heavily in data science internally to strengthen its data and advanced analytics team. Its spending figures in 2023, however, were skewed by investments such as $10.2 billion for the acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences, another $5.5 billion related to forging a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, and $1.2 billion for acquiring Imago BioSciences.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is betting on its enterprise software prowess and its close relationship with OpenAI (creator of ChatGPT) to deliver AI technologies for businesses and challenge Amazon’s dominance in cloud computing. The companies are reportedly mulling a $100 billion data-center project in the coming years.

R&D spend by industry sector

Based on data from the 2023 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard of the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, software and computer services invested the greatest sum of cash in R&D although tech firms were outnumbered by pharma/biotech companies in the dataset. Other industries investing aggressively included technology and hardware companies such as Huawei and NVIDIA and automotive firms such as Toyota and General Motors.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

Note data for the bar chart and pie chart are from drawn from The 2023 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard. The table below was manually curated from annual reports.

Article continues after the table highlighting the top 30 R&D spenders of 2023:

Company Ticker 2023 R&D billion$ Amazon AMZN 78.24 Alphabet Inc. (Google) GOOGL 45.43 Meta Platforms, Inc. META 38.48 Merck & Co., Inc. MRK 30.531 Apple Inc. AAPL 29.915 Microsoft Corporation MSFT 27.195 Volkswagen AG VWAGY 23.581 Huawei Private 23.26 Samsung Electronics 005930.KS 19.80 Intel Corporation INTC 16.0 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 15.1 Roche Holding AG RHHBY 12.79 Novartis AG NVS 11.37 NVIDIA NVDA 11.33 AstraZeneca PLC AZN 10.94 Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGYY 10.81 Pfizer Inc. PFE 10.68 General Motors Company GM 9.88 Eli Lilly and Company LLY 9.31 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY 9.30 Qualcomm QCOM 8.81 Ford Motor Company F 8.24 Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA 7.96 Bosch Private 7.93 Toyota Motor Corporation TM 7.76 GSK GSK 7.74 AbbVie ABBV 7.68 Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO 7.55 Sanofi SNY 7.28

The only other non-tech company outside of Merck included in the top 10 was Volkswagen AG, whose R&D spending in 2023 was $23.581 billion with a substantial portion of that supporting electrification and digitalization efforts. In recent years, the company has invested heavily in battery production and raw material sourcing to reduce EV costs and protect its market share. VW announced in March 2023 that it would spend €180 billion ($193 billion) over the next five years in with two-thirds dedicated to electrification and digitization. While transitioning to EVs, VW continues to invest in internal combustion engine technology, spending roughly €60 billion ($65 billion) to maintain its competitiveness in this sector.

While only Merck & Co. made the top 10, pharma companies are heavily investing in R&D, particularly in areas like AI-driven drug discovery, personalized medicine, and gene therapy.

Johnson & Johnson spent $15.1 billion on R&D in 2023 across its pharma and mtech divisions. That sum translated to nearly 18% of 2023 sales, representing a record for the company. Examples of projects receiving funding include a variety of drug candidates such as milvexian and TAR-200, precision medicine initiatives and medical device innovation (e.g., ETHIZIA Hemostatic Sealing Patch and Biosense Webster QDOT MICRO Catheter).