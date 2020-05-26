Two new high-resolution mass spectrometers added to the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap platform

The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris portfolio of high-resolution, accurate-mass (HRAM) systems, which launched in 2019 with the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer, now includes two new, highly capable instruments, the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 240 and Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 120 mass spectrometer, allowing customers to easily transfer knowledge and methods from research and discovery to routine testing. The Orbitrap Exploris 480 and 240 mass spectrometers are fully compatible with the Thermo Scientific FAIMS Pro interface to achieve enhanced identification of proteins and peptides. Improved quantitative performance for translational proteomics and high-throughput studies will enable researchers to accelerate the translation of discoveries into clinical applications.

"The Orbitrap Exploris 240 mass spectrometer is a reliable and flexible solution for high-performance biopharmaceutical characterization and achieves impressive sensitivity for native MS analyses. With the Thermo Scientific Vanquish Duo UHPLC systems running in tandem mode, there is no more waiting during column equilibration; the mass spectrometer constantly acquires valuable data with all the available features of the Thermo Scientific Chromeleon Chromatography Data System (CDS) software. The system is a must-have instrument for analytical and characterization laboratories supporting biopharmaceutical development and manufacture," said Dr. Jonathan Bones, principal investigator, National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training.

The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 240 mass spectrometer expands the Orbitrap Exploris platform and delivers mass accuracy, sensitivity and resolving power across a wide dynamic range. With new-generation system architecture and instrument control software, the system provides simple yet powerful data acquisition capabilities, addressing the most demanding analytical challenges for small and large-molecule applications. The system offers positive/negative mode switching for comprehensive sample coverage, fast scan speeds and functionalities including Thermo Scientific AcquireX intelligent data acquisition workflow that enable greater automation.

"Scientists are seeking technologies that can streamline and speed proteomics studies to clinical applications, reduce time to market for candidate biotherapeutics and address the growing challenge of characterizing novel chemical entities in small-molecule studies," said Iain Mylchreest, vice president, research and development, analytical instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "As part of our expanded portfolio of new-generation instruments, the Orbitrap Exploris 240 mass spectrometer delivers the high performance and versatility needed to drive productivity across multiple applications."

The new Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 120 mass spectrometer delivers qualitative and quantitative capabilities synonymous with Orbitrap high-resolution accurate-mass spectrometry (HRAM). The system features fast scanning modes and rapid polarity switching that result in comprehensive sample coverage and increased productivity — delivering significant benefits for high-throughput screening and quantitation assays.

"Scientists running small molecule studies and applications in areas such as metabolomics, environmental analysis, metabolite identification, forensic toxicology, and anti-doping, require complete sample coverage in their analyses, without compromising productivity," said August Specht, vice president, research and development, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Orbitrap Exploris 120 mass spectrometer was designed specifically for laboratories to safeguard their current assays and enhance their provision of high-throughput and differentiated services, while simultaneously minimizing required training and method development times."

"The Orbitrap Exploris 120 mass spectrometer allows us to react to emergency testing situations in a variety of matrices without having to do a lot of method development. This enables us to provide high-quality data for veterinary drug residue testing to our clients," said Dwayne Schrunk, laboratory manager, analytical chemistry services, Iowa State University.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will showcase its newest products and software solutions in a company-hosted virtual event, vLC-MS.com, from May 26-28, 2020, and at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Reboot Program, from June 1-12, 2020.

For more information, visit thermofisher.com.