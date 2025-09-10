University of Wyoming lands NSF grant for helium recovery system to cut research costs

The University of Wyoming has secured a $644,711 grant from the National Science Foundation to install a helium recovery system that could slash costs for low-temperature experiments amid rising prices for the scarce gas. The award falls under NSF’s Major Research Instrumentation (MRI) program, Track 3: Helium Recovery (program details; FAQ), and is titled “Equipment: MRI: Acquisition of Helium Recovery Equipment for Quantum Science at the University of Wyoming,” as the press release notes.

Considerable cost saving potential

The system, installed in the Physical Sciences Building and shared across five physics labs and two chemistry labs (university announcement), will capture and reliquefy helium gas after use, with a projected 90% recovery rate. That means recycling instead of buying fresh supplies each time. The university estimates that the system could save it more than two-thirds of its current helium expenses. With helium costs soaring, and exceeding thousands of dollars per week for some experiments, the setup addresses a growing bottleneck for research in fields like condensed matter physics and quantum computing.

Beyond cost savings, the grant funds training in cryogenic engineering, including safe helium handling and instrument design, with a graduate-student committee managing daily operations.

Why helium recovery matters now

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, global helium production rose about 4% in 2024, helped by new Canadian capacity, yet policy and supply risks remain (USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries 2025 – Helium). The European Union’s 2024 sanctions package included an import ban on Russian helium effective September 26, 2024 (USGS). In the United States, the Federal Helium System transitioned to private ownership in June 2024 (BLM press release). Critically, there is no substitute for helium in cryogenic applications that require temperatures below −429°F (USGS), underscoring the value of on-site recovery and reuse.