VarioProtect safety cabinet targets hazardous-substance storage in regulated labs

Köttermann GmbH used Analytica 2026 to debut VarioProtect, a hazardous-substance safety cabinet designed to store flammable, corrosive and toxic chemicals in a single enclosure. Conventional lab setups typically require separate cabinets for each hazard class; VarioProtect consolidates all three, positioned directly at the workstation for ergonomic access. The company says the combined-storage approach can replace up to three cabinets and cut energy costs by roughly €400 per year by reducing total exhaust-air demand.

The cabinet’s compact 860 mm depth is matched to standard fume hoods, so it slots into existing bench runs without eating into aisle space. An integrated air-management system continuously supplies fresh air and removes exhaust, adapting to the specific substances stored inside. Köttermann, a German lab-furniture manufacturer now operating under the BLOCK Group, is pitching VarioProtect at facility planners navigating tighter EHS requirements and labs looking to consolidate chemical storage during renovation or new-build projects.

A datasheet is available on its website.

VarioProtect — Key Specs Dimensions 600 × 860 × 1966 mm (W×D×H) Extract air volume 20 m³/h at 30× air change Pressure drop 11 Pa at 30× air change Launch date February 23, 2026

Positioned for EHS compliance and lab modernization projects.

Announced at Analytica 2026, Munich, March 24–27.