ViroStat has just released its new catalog of infectious disease antibodies and antigens. This newest release includes 790 antibodies for use in antigen detection assays such as lateral flow rapid tests, ELISA, IFA, and CLIA. Many recommended pairs are available. Infectious targets include viruses, bacteria, toxins, parasites, and fungi.

