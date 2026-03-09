Waters TA Instruments unveiled the ARES-G3 Rheometer at Pittcon 2026 in San Antonio, the next generation of its flagship rheometer platform.

The ARES-G3 captures up to 25,000 data points per second, 10x the rate of the predecessor ARES-G2, and reportedly cuts standard testing times by up to 80% through fully integrated Fast Frequency Chirps, which eliminate the need for separate software licenses and advanced programming to run rapid frequency sweeps. Waters says some routine tests drop from six hours to one.

The instrument targets labs working with polymers, composites, coatings, injectable drugs and other materials where capturing fast-changing behaviors such as curing anddegradation has historically been difficult with conventional rheometers.

Key updates over the ARES-G2 include a new touchscreen interface, enhanced hardware and software for data capture, and retention of the platform’s proprietary fully integrated DMA capabilities and separate stress measurement and strain control hardware. The ARES-G3 retains the ARES-G2’s low-oxygen atmosphere control oven and temperature uniformity specs. All existing ARES-G2 methods and fixtures are forward-compatible.

Waters says the integrated TRIOS software approach can save labs more than $50,000 in additional software licensing over the instrument’s lifetime and reduce calibration requirements, lowering human error risk.

The ARES-G3 Rheometer is available for order now.

The launch comes as the newly expanded Waters, which completed its combination with BD’s biosciences and diagnostics businesses earlier this year continues to invest across its materials sciences portfolio.