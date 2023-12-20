Wearable Thin-Film Thermoelectric Cooling Device (TFTEC) for prosthetics and haptics is R&D 100 winner of the day

State-of-the-art prosthetic limbs that can restore near-natural hand and arm control for people living with the loss of limb and limb differences have long been the dream of researchers. Researchers at The Johns Hopkins APL have developed the wearable thin-film thermoelectric cooling (TFTEC) device, one of the world’s lightest, thinnest, and fastest refrigeration devices. The devices’ low profile and lightweight nature — resembling an adhesive bandage — make them suitable for skin surface applications without weight or volumetric hindrances that could affect movement. The device’s reliability, intensity, size, and efficiency offer a world of possibilities, from revolutionizing prosthetics to enabling enhanced virtual and extended reality applications, pain management, neuromuscular disease remedies, and beyond.