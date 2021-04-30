What is a refractometer?

A refractometer measures the index of refraction for a material, which could be a gas, a liquid or a transparent solid such as glass. They achieve this by passing light through the sample and measuring the refraction — the amount that the light bends.

Most commonly, aqueous solutions are measured, providing an indication concentration. Examples measuring aqueous solution concentration include the specific gravity of urine, coolants for engines or machine tools, and the salinity of water in aquariums or aquaponic systems.

Refractive index is dependent on the wavelength of light. A known reference wavelength must, therefore, be used. This is typically provided by filtering daylight or using a narrow-band LED. The temperature of the sample will also affect its refractive index and must therefore be within specified limits to achieve the stated accuracy for a refractometer. The most accurate refractometers used closed-loop control of the sample temperature.

Types of refractometer include: