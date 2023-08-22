Winners unveiled for 2023 R&D 100 Special Recognition categories

The Medalists in the 2023 R&D 100 Awards Special Recognition categories have been announced by R&D World magazine. This year’s esteemed judging panel included 45 well-respected industry professionals from across the world. Medalists are listed below by category, and include primary submitting organizations and then co-developing organizations, as provided to R&D World.

Special Recognition: Battling COVID-19

GOLD

​​FEVER: Fast Evaluation of Viral Emerging Risks​

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility

GOLD

​​FEVER: Fast Evaluation of Viral Emerging Risks​

Los Alamos National Laboratory

SILVER

Grid Regulation Delivered by Aggregations of Loads (GRID-BAL)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Pecan Street Inc.; University of California, Berkeley

BRONZE

Combating Geographic Inequality in Remote Areas by Erecting High-Standard Basketball Courts from Waste Bicycle Tires

Dow Chemical (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Meituan, the YAO Foundation

Special Recognition: Green Tech

GOLD

Deep Resolve – MRI Faster than ever before

Siemens Healthineers

SILVER

Sustainable Ion Exchange Resin for Ultrapure Water Treatment

DuPont

BRONZE

A continuous hot-roll process to manufacture nanograin Neo magnet

Ames National Laboratory

Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Products

GOLD

Rapid Response Steel Tooling using Additive Manufacturing

Los Alamos National Laboratory

SILVER

Noncontact Laser Ultrasound (NCLUS) for Medical Imaging

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Center for Ultrasound Research Translation (CURT) and Sound & Bright, LLC

BRONZE

Solution-processed Perovskite Crystalline Films (SPeC)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Services

GOLD

Grid Regulation Delivered by Aggregations of Loads (GRID-BAL)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Pecan Street Inc.; University of California, Berkeley

SILVER

Materials Data Driven Design (MAD3)

Sandia National Labs

