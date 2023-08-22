Winners unveiled for 2023 R&D 100 Special Recognition categories

The Medalists in the 2023 R&D 100 Awards Special Recognition categories have been announced by R&D World magazine. This year’s esteemed judging panel included 45 well-respected industry professionals from across the world. Medalists are listed below by category, and include primary submitting organizations and then co-developing organizations, as provided to R&D World.
Special Recognition: Battling COVID-19
GOLD
FEVER: Fast Evaluation of Viral Emerging Risks
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility
GOLD
FEVER: Fast Evaluation of Viral Emerging Risks
Los Alamos National Laboratory
SILVER
Grid Regulation Delivered by Aggregations of Loads (GRID-BAL)
Los Alamos National Laboratory
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Pecan Street Inc.; University of California, Berkeley
BRONZE
Combating Geographic Inequality in Remote Areas by Erecting High-Standard Basketball Courts from Waste Bicycle Tires
Dow Chemical (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
Meituan, the YAO Foundation
Special Recognition: Green Tech
GOLD
Deep Resolve – MRI Faster than ever before
Siemens Healthineers
SILVER
Sustainable Ion Exchange Resin for Ultrapure Water Treatment
DuPont
BRONZE
A continuous hot-roll process to manufacture nanograin Neo magnet
Ames National Laboratory
Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Products
GOLD
Rapid Response Steel Tooling using Additive Manufacturing
Los Alamos National Laboratory
SILVER
Noncontact Laser Ultrasound (NCLUS) for Medical Imaging
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Center for Ultrasound Research Translation (CURT) and Sound & Bright, LLC
BRONZE
Solution-processed Perovskite Crystalline Films (SPeC)
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Services
GOLD
Grid Regulation Delivered by Aggregations of Loads (GRID-BAL)
Los Alamos National Laboratory
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Pecan Street Inc.; University of California, Berkeley
SILVER
Materials Data Driven Design (MAD3)
Sandia National Labs
