New X-ray beam monitoring technology unveiled

Advent Diamond, a diamond semiconductor technology, has announced the release of the ClearXCam 2304, a novel X-ray beam monitoring technology.

Traditionally, diamond has been employed for X-ray beam monitoring with four-quadrant monitors. The new ClearXCam 2304, however, delivers 2304-pixel images of X-ray beams in real-time, thanks to video-rate imaging. According to Advent Diamond, the new approach provides unparalleled precision.

Funded by a Department of Energy SBIR grant, the ClearXCam was developed to enhance beam focusing, monitor uniformity, and measure beam drift. It equips next-generation beamlines with real-time digital data, crucial for automating beam controls.

“This sensor is the product of almost five years of development. The entire Advent Diamond team deserves credit for this accomplishment. One of the best moments when developing this instrument was working with users to validate it. During these tests, using the ClearXCam helped users discover previously unknown features in their beams,” said Anna Zaniewski, Advent Diamond’s CTO.

Designed for easy integration into existing setups, the ClearXCam features user-friendly software, a compact footprint, API, and EPICS compatibility.

To ensure widespread availability, Advent Diamond has partnered with Angstrom Scientific, a scientific equipment distributor. Angstrom Scientific will represent the ClearXCam 2304 across North America.

