For many workers, it pays to have a job in an R&D or STEM-heavy field. The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts 10.4% growth in STEM jobs through 2033, more than double the overall employment growth rate of 4%. However, the technology sector has experienced significant restructuring in 2024, with approximately 150,000 job cuts across more than 525 companies through December 23, including nearly 10,000 cuts in Q4 alone. Hardware and electronics manufacturers have seen the most substantial impact, with over 26,800 layoffs. Biotech also remains under pressure, with multiple gene-editing and pharmaceutical players cutting deep. The transportation industry is close behind, while finance and consumer segments have each seen double-digit cuts as well.

[Updated on December 23, 2024 to reflect the circa 150,000 layoffs across more than 525 companies based on latest industry data]

For many workers, it pays to have a job in an R&D or STEM-heavy field. The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts 10.4% growth in STEM jobs through 2033, more than double the overall employment growth rate of 4%. But that doesn’t mean all sectors within STEM are thriving uniformly. Employment in several industrial sectors is likely to stagnate over the next decade, according to BLS projections. Tech layoffs in Silicon Valley have been at their highest level since the Dot Com Bubble burst. Industry tracking shows the tech industry has now reached nearly 150,000 job cuts across more than 525 companies as of early December, with over 9,700 cuts occurring in Q4 alone.

As we noted in the article “The great R&D reshuffle of 2024: AI drove significant restructuring across sectors,” many firms are making cuts even as they invest heavily in AI. Hardware and electronics manufacturers have seen the largest impact with over 26,800 layoffs. Intel alone is culling 15,000 workers while pouring billions into AI chip development. The biotech sector continues experiencing significant consolidation, too. See Editas Medicine’s December 12 announcement of a 180-person reduction (65% of workforce) — one of the highest percentage cuts recently in the sector. That company is also pivoting away from traditional gene-editing programs. This follows earlier biotech restructuring at Ginkgo Bioworks (400) and Bristol Myers (2,200). The transportation sector follows with more than 19,400 job cuts, while finance and consumer sectors each saw over 11,000 layoffs. Companies like SAP continue investing €2 billion annually in AI while planning to cut up to 8,000 jobs.

Tesla’s 14,000-person reduction is something of a microcosm of this shift. While companies are cutting jobs, many are pivoting toward emerging technologies and operational efficiency. Dell’s 12,500 job cuts in sales roles came alongside significant AI investments. AMD’s 1,000-person reduction occurred while raising its 2024 data center AI chip revenue forecast to more than $5 billion. Companies are not just cutting costs but reimagining their workforce composition — from Revel’s shift to a gig-worker model to Google’s strategy of moving certain roles overseas. The trend extends beyond tech. In biotech, companies like Exscientia cut 25% of their workforce while doubling down on AI-driven drug discovery. Ginkgo Bioworks announced cuts while launching new AI initiatives and a $250 million Google Cloud partnership.