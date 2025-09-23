40 of the top biopharma and medtech deals so far in 2025

Biotech and medtech VC funding isn’t flowing these days. Venture activity has cooled in 2025, with fewer deals and more selectivity, but megarounds persist.
Two outsized rounds set the 2025 pace: Neuralink ($650M, Series E) and Isomorphic Labs ($600M, first external round). Neuralink is moving from cursor control to thought-to-text trials. The firm, which is now planning a trial for speech impediments, could find use across a range of medical conditions, from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and brainstem stroke/locked-in syndrome to other anarthric conditions. Elon Musk has publicly suggested Neuralink aims to make its technology widely available over time.
Meanwhile, raising almost as much is Isomorphic, the Alphabet-backed, AI-first drug-design firm founded by 2024 Nobel laureate Sir Demis Hassabis. It says its AI-designed drugs are nearing human trials. A recent video from Bloomberg notes that the company aims to turn cancer into “a chronic, but livable disease.” While Neuralink was the top entry, the following list shows biotech accounting for roughly two-thirds of the total companies surveyed. Medtech was close to one-quarter, and health-data/IT made up about one-tenth. Across themes, AI-enabled work was a prominent theme with Isomorphic and Pathos notable recipients.
A few patterns stand out. Metabolic disease shows up with a single, outsized raise (Verdiva). Second, the tools that make drugs are attracting as much interest as the drugs themselves, with Lila Sciences pulling in $435 million across two rounds for autonomous laboratories. Third, despite the AI hype, gene and RNA therapies collected $630 million across just four companies.
For many of 40 companies featured below, the line between “tech” and “biotech” has effectively disappeared.
|#
|Company
|Amount
|Round
|Date (2025)
|Sector
|1
|Neuralink
|$650M
|Series E
|Jun 3
|Medtech (BCI)
|2
|Isomorphic Labs
|$600M
|First external
|Mar 31
|Biotech (AI DD)
|3
|Verdiva Bio
|$411M
|Series A
|Jan 9
|Biotech (Metabolic)
|4
|Pathos AI
|$365M
|Series D
|May 15
|
Biotech (AI oncology)
|5
|Eikon Therapeutics
|$350.7M
|Series D
|Feb 26
|
Biotech (Oncology)
|6
|Kriya Therapeutics
|$320M
|Series D
|Sep 10
|Biotech (Gene therapy)
|7
|Truveta
|$320M
|Series C
|Jan 30
|Data/real-world evidence
|8
|Innovaccer
|$275M
|Series F
|Jan 8
|
Health data platform
|9
|Kardium
|$250M
|Growth
|Jul 2
|Medtech (PFA)
|10
|Dispatch Bio
|$216M
|Seed + Series A
|Jul 23
|Biotech (Immuno-oncology)
|11
|Odyssey Therapeutics
|$213M
|Series D
|Sep 17
|
Biotech (Immunology)
|12
|Lila Sciences
|$235M
|Series A
|Sep 15
|Biotech tools (autonomous labs)
|13
|OpenEvidence
|$210M
|Series B
|Jul 15
|
Health AI (clinician search/agent)
|14
|Aviceda Therapeutics
|$207.5M
|Series C
|Jan 8
|
Biotech (Immunology)
|15
|Abcuro
|$200M
|Series C
|Feb 12
|
Biotech (Anti-KLRG1)
|16
|Tenvie Therapeutics
|$200M
|Launch financing
|Jan 8
|Biotech (Neuro)
|17
|Treeline Biosciences
|$200M
|Series A extension
|Sep 3
|Biotech (Oncology)
|18
|Lila Sciences
|$200M
|Seed
|Mar 10
|
Biotech tools (autonomous labs)
|19
|4C Medical
|$175M
|Series D
|Mar 5
|
Medtech (TMVR)
|20
|AIRNA
|$155M
|Series B
|Apr 3
|
Biotech (RNA editing)
|21
|Aidoc
|$150M
|Growth
|Sep 18
|Imaging AI
|22
|OrganOx
|$142M
|Equity
|Feb 24
|
Medtech (Organ perfusion)
|23
|SetPoint Medical
|$140M
|Series D (+C add-on)
|Aug 11
|
Medtech (Bioelectronic)
|24
|GRIN Therapeutics
|$140M
|Series D
|May 27
|Biotech (Neuro)
|25
|Draig Therapeutics
|$140M
|Series A
|Jun 3
|
Biotech (Neuro/Depression)
|26
|Reunion Neuroscience
|$133M
|Series A (upsized)
|Sep 16
|Biotech (CNS)
|27
|Minghui Pharmaceutical
|$131M
|Pre-IPO
|Aug 7
|
Biotech (Oncology)
|28
|NewLimit
|$130M
|Series B
|May 6
|
Biotech (Longevity)
|29
|Supira Medical
|$120M
|Series E
|Mar 26
|Medtech (pVAD)
|30
|FIRE1
|$120M
|Equity
|Jan 7
|
Medtech (HF monitoring)
|31
|Ouro Medicines
|$120M
|Series A
|Jan 10
|
Biotech (Autoimmune)
|32
|Umoja Biopharma
|$100M
|Series C
|Jan 14
|
Biotech (in-vivo CAR-T)
|33
|Saluda Medical
|$100M
|Growth
|Jan 2025
|Medtech (Neuromod)
|34
|Alleviant Medical
|$90M
|Equity
|Jan 9
|
Medtech (HF shunt)
|35
|ARTHEx Biotech
|$87M
|Series B ext.
|Sep 17
|Biotech (RNA)
|36
|Alebund Pharmaceutical
|$75M
|Series C
|Jan 7
|Biotech (Renal)
|37
|Maxion Therapeutics
|$72M
|Series A
|Mar 17
|
Biotech (Ion channel/GPCR)
|38
|Epicrispr Biotechnologies
|$68M
|Series B (first close)
|Mar 26
|
Biotech (Gene/epigenetic)
|39
|Curevo Vaccine
|$110M
|Series B
|Mar 17
|Biotech (Vaccines)
|40
|Insilico Medicine
|$110M
|Series E
|Mar 13
|Biotech (AI DD)
