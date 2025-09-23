Research & Development World

40 of the top biopharma and medtech deals so far in 2025

By |

Biotech and medtech VC funding isn’t flowing these days. Venture activity has cooled in 2025, with fewer deals and more selectivity, but megarounds persist.

Two outsized rounds set the 2025 pace: Neuralink ($650M, Series E) and Isomorphic Labs ($600M, first external round). Neuralink is moving from cursor control to thought-to-text trials. The firm, which is now planning a trial for speech impediments, could find use across a range of medical conditions, from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and brainstem stroke/locked-in syndrome to other anarthric conditions. Elon Musk has publicly suggested Neuralink aims to make its technology widely available over time.

Meanwhile, raising almost as much is Isomorphic, the Alphabet-backed, AI-first drug-design firm founded by 2024 Nobel laureate Sir Demis Hassabis. It says its AI-designed drugs are nearing human trials. A recent video from Bloomberg notes that the company aims to turn cancer into “a chronic, but livable disease.” While Neuralink was the top entry, the following list shows biotech accounting for roughly two-thirds of the total companies surveyed. Medtech was close to one-quarter, and health-data/IT made up about one-tenth. Across themes, AI-enabled work was a prominent theme with Isomorphic and Pathos notable recipients.

A few patterns stand out. Metabolic disease shows up with a single, outsized raise (Verdiva). Second, the tools that make drugs are attracting as much interest as the drugs themselves, with Lila Sciences pulling in $435 million across two rounds for autonomous laboratories. Third, despite the AI hype, gene and RNA therapies collected $630 million across just four companies.

For many of 40 companies featured below, the line between “tech” and “biotech” has effectively disappeared.

# Company Amount Round Date (2025) Sector
1 Neuralink $650M Series E Jun 3 Medtech (BCI)
2 Isomorphic Labs $600M First external Mar 31 Biotech (AI DD)
3 Verdiva Bio $411M Series A Jan 9 Biotech (Metabolic)
4 Pathos AI $365M Series D May 15
Biotech (AI oncology)
5 Eikon Therapeutics $350.7M Series D Feb 26
Biotech (Oncology)
6 Kriya Therapeutics $320M Series D Sep 10 Biotech (Gene therapy)
7 Truveta $320M Series C Jan 30 Data/real-world evidence
8 Innovaccer $275M Series F Jan 8
Health data platform
9 Kardium $250M Growth Jul 2 Medtech (PFA)
10 Dispatch Bio $216M Seed + Series A Jul 23 Biotech (Immuno-oncology)
11 Odyssey Therapeutics $213M Series D Sep 17
Biotech (Immunology)
12 Lila Sciences $235M Series A Sep 15 Biotech tools (autonomous labs)
13 OpenEvidence $210M Series B Jul 15
Health AI (clinician search/agent)
14 Aviceda Therapeutics $207.5M Series C Jan 8
Biotech (Immunology)
15 Abcuro $200M Series C Feb 12
Biotech (Anti-KLRG1)
16 Tenvie Therapeutics $200M Launch financing Jan 8 Biotech (Neuro)
17 Treeline Biosciences $200M Series A extension Sep 3 Biotech (Oncology)
18 Lila Sciences $200M Seed Mar 10
Biotech tools (autonomous labs)
19 4C Medical $175M Series D Mar 5
Medtech (TMVR)
20 AIRNA $155M Series B Apr 3
Biotech (RNA editing)
21 Aidoc $150M Growth Sep 18 Imaging AI
22 OrganOx $142M Equity Feb 24
Medtech (Organ perfusion)
23 SetPoint Medical $140M Series D (+C add-on) Aug 11
Medtech (Bioelectronic)
24 GRIN Therapeutics $140M Series D May 27 Biotech (Neuro)
25 Draig Therapeutics $140M Series A Jun 3
Biotech (Neuro/Depression)
26 Reunion Neuroscience $133M Series A (upsized) Sep 16 Biotech (CNS)
27 Minghui Pharmaceutical $131M Pre-IPO Aug 7
Biotech (Oncology)
28 NewLimit $130M Series B May 6
Biotech (Longevity)
29 Supira Medical $120M Series E Mar 26 Medtech (pVAD)
30 FIRE1 $120M Equity Jan 7
Medtech (HF monitoring)
31 Ouro Medicines $120M Series A Jan 10
Biotech (Autoimmune)
32 Umoja Biopharma $100M Series C Jan 14
Biotech (in-vivo CAR-T)
33 Saluda Medical $100M Growth Jan 2025 Medtech (Neuromod)
34 Alleviant Medical $90M Equity Jan 9
Medtech (HF shunt)
35 ARTHEx Biotech $87M Series B ext. Sep 17 Biotech (RNA)
36 Alebund Pharmaceutical $75M Series C Jan 7 Biotech (Renal)
37 Maxion Therapeutics $72M Series A Mar 17
Biotech (Ion channel/GPCR)
38 Epicrispr Biotechnologies $68M Series B (first close) Mar 26
Biotech (Gene/epigenetic)
39 Curevo Vaccine $110M Series B Mar 17 Biotech (Vaccines)
40 Insilico Medicine $110M Series E Mar 13 Biotech (AI DD)

Tell Us What You Think!

Related Articles Read More >

Search R&D World