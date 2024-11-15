For many workers, it pays to have a job in an R&D or STEM-heavy field. The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts 10.4% growth in STEM jobs through 2033, more than double the overall employment growth rate of 4%. But that doesn’t mean all sectors within STEM are thriving uniformly. Tech layoffs in Silicon Valley have been at their highest level since the Dot Com Bubble burst. Tech Crunch noted that the tech industry alone had over 130,000 job cuts across 457 companies as of November.

As we noted in the article “The great R&D reshuffle of 2024: AI drove significant restructuring across sectors,” many firms are making cuts even as they invest heavily in AI. Traditional tech and software companies, which lead in terms of AI adoption, account for the largest share of layoffs (78,000+ jobs), with companies like SAP investing €2 billion annually in AI while planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs. Similarly, hardware and electronics manufacturers have seen 13,500+ cuts, exemplified by Intel’s 15,000-person reduction while pouring billions into AI chip development. The automotive sector has shed 19,000+ jobs as companies like Tesla restructure, which is looking toward robotics and autonomous cab rides to stoke future growth.

Tesla’s case is something of a microcosm. While companies are cutting jobs, many are pivoting toward emerging technologies and operational efficiency. Dell’s 12,500 job cuts in sales roles came alongside significant AI investments. AMD’s 1,000-person reduction occurred while raising its 2024 data center AI chip revenue forecast to more than $5 billion. Companies are not just cutting costs but reimagining their workforce composition — from Revel’s shift to a gig-worker model to Google’s strategy of moving certain roles overseas. Even the telecommunications sector’s 16,000 job cuts reflect a broader industry restructuring toward digital transformation and AI integration. The trend extends beyond tech. In biotech, companies like Exscientia cut 25% of their workforce while doubling down on AI-driven drug discovery. Ginkgo Bioworks announced cuts while launching new AI initiatives and a $250 million Google Cloud partnership.

# Company Layoffs Notes 1 Intel 15,000 15% workforce reduction for cost savings 2 Tesla 14,000 10% global workforce cut following delivery decline 3 Dell 12,500 10% reduction, restructuring for AI initiatives 4 Cisco 9,900 Two rounds: 4,000 in Feb, 5,600 planned 5 Amazon 9,000 Cuts in advertising, cloud, and Twitch 6 SAP 8,000 2.5% reduction, focus on cloud business 7 Salesforce 7,900 January 2024 reduction 8 Siemens 5,000 Cuts in factory automation division 9 Verizon 4,800 Voluntary separation program through March 2025 10 Toshiba 4,000 6% reduction in Japanese workforce 11 Microsoft 3,550 Cuts in mixed reality, Azure, and DEI teams 12 Xerox 3,015 15% workforce reduction 13 Amdocs 3,000* *Layoff range could be between 1,500 and 3,000, or 5-10% of its workforce 14 Telia 3,000 15% reduction for cost savings 15 Tata Steel 2,800 Port Talbot plant transition to electric furnaces 16 Telstra 2,800 Primarily enterprise division cuts 17 GM 2,695 Includes 1,000 permanent and 1,695 temporary layoffs (Fairfax plant) 18 Stellantis 2,450 Warren Truck assembly plant reduction 19 ThyssenKrupp 2,370 Restructuring for efficiency 20 Bristol Myers 2,200 6% of total workforce 21 FedEx 2,000 European operations cost reduction 22 Ricoh 2,000 Global restructuring initiative 23 Unity 1,800 25% workforce reduction 24 Intuit 1,800 10% cut, shifting focus to AI 25 Mercury Marine 1,700 Partial layoffs due to sales decline 26 Ford 1,600 Valencia plant reduction 27 Natwest 1,600 Restructuring effort 28 Nike 1,600 Company-wide restructuring 29 Northvolt 1,600 Swedish battery maker cost reduction 30 Twitter/X 1,500 Multiple rounds post-Musk acquisition 31 Ericsson 1,200 Swedish operations reduction 32 OpenText 1,200 1.7% workforce optimization 33 Vodafone Spain 1,200 Regional restructuring 34 Takeda 1,100 Massachusetts operations reduction 35 Bayer 1,100 Primarily management positions 36 Citrix 1,000 Global business units affected 37 Google 1,000 Cuts in Flutter, Dart, and Python teams 38 Scale AI 1,000 Contract workers terminated via email 39 Dyson 1,000 UK operations reduction 40 AMD 1,000 Shift focus to AI chip development 41 IBM 1,000 Company restructuring 42 Klarna 1,000 AI integration-related reduction 43 Sony PlayStation 900 8% of global PlayStation workforce 44 Kenvue 880 J&J spinoff company reduction 45 EA 670 Project cancellations, office reductions 46 Apple 614 EV project and display team cuts 47 23andMe 200 40% workforce reduction amid declining interest and data breach 48 Freshworks 660 13% global workforce reduction in restructuring effort 49 Akamai 250 2.5% workforce reduction in cloud computing division 50 Mozilla Foundation 200 30% workforce reduction amid “relentless onslaught of change”

Data sources used in the analysis included layoffs.fyi, TechCrunch, various media reports. When possible, figures were checked across multiple sources.