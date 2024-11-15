For many workers, it pays to have a job in an R&D or STEM-heavy field. The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts 10.4% growth in STEM jobs through 2033, more than double the overall employment growth rate of 4%. But that doesn’t mean all sectors within STEM are thriving uniformly. Tech layoffs in Silicon Valley have been at their highest level since the Dot Com Bubble burst. Tech Crunch noted that the tech industry alone had over 130,000 job cuts across 457 companies as of November.
As we noted in the article “The great R&D reshuffle of 2024: AI drove significant restructuring across sectors,” many firms are making cuts even as they invest heavily in AI. Traditional tech and software companies, which lead in terms of AI adoption, account for the largest share of layoffs (78,000+ jobs), with companies like SAP investing €2 billion annually in AI while planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs. Similarly, hardware and electronics manufacturers have seen 13,500+ cuts, exemplified by Intel’s 15,000-person reduction while pouring billions into AI chip development. The automotive sector has shed 19,000+ jobs as companies like Tesla restructure, which is looking toward robotics and autonomous cab rides to stoke future growth.
Tesla’s case is something of a microcosm. While companies are cutting jobs, many are pivoting toward emerging technologies and operational efficiency. Dell’s 12,500 job cuts in sales roles came alongside significant AI investments. AMD’s 1,000-person reduction occurred while raising its 2024 data center AI chip revenue forecast to more than $5 billion. Companies are not just cutting costs but reimagining their workforce composition — from Revel’s shift to a gig-worker model to Google’s strategy of moving certain roles overseas. Even the telecommunications sector’s 16,000 job cuts reflect a broader industry restructuring toward digital transformation and AI integration. The trend extends beyond tech. In biotech, companies like Exscientia cut 25% of their workforce while doubling down on AI-driven drug discovery. Ginkgo Bioworks announced cuts while launching new AI initiatives and a $250 million Google Cloud partnership.
|#
|Company
|Layoffs
|Notes
|1
|Intel
|15,000
|15% workforce reduction for cost savings
|2
|Tesla
|14,000
|10% global workforce cut following delivery decline
|3
|Dell
|12,500
|10% reduction, restructuring for AI initiatives
|4
|Cisco
|9,900
|Two rounds: 4,000 in Feb, 5,600 planned
|5
|Amazon
|9,000
|Cuts in advertising, cloud, and Twitch
|6
|SAP
|8,000
|2.5% reduction, focus on cloud business
|7
|Salesforce
|7,900
|January 2024 reduction
|8
|Siemens
|5,000
|Cuts in factory automation division
|9
|Verizon
|4,800
|Voluntary separation program through March 2025
|10
|Toshiba
|4,000
|6% reduction in Japanese workforce
|11
|Microsoft
|3,550
|Cuts in mixed reality, Azure, and DEI teams
|12
|Xerox
|3,015
|15% workforce reduction
|13
|Amdocs
|3,000*
|*Layoff range could be between 1,500 and 3,000, or 5-10% of its workforce
|14
|Telia
|3,000
|15% reduction for cost savings
|15
|Tata Steel
|2,800
|Port Talbot plant transition to electric furnaces
|16
|Telstra
|2,800
|Primarily enterprise division cuts
|17
|GM
|2,695
|Includes 1,000 permanent and 1,695 temporary layoffs (Fairfax plant)
|18
|Stellantis
|2,450
|Warren Truck assembly plant reduction
|19
|ThyssenKrupp
|2,370
|Restructuring for efficiency
|20
|Bristol Myers
|2,200
|6% of total workforce
|21
|FedEx
|2,000
|European operations cost reduction
|22
|Ricoh
|2,000
|Global restructuring initiative
|23
|Unity
|1,800
|25% workforce reduction
|24
|Intuit
|1,800
|10% cut, shifting focus to AI
|25
|Mercury Marine
|1,700
|Partial layoffs due to sales decline
|26
|Ford
|1,600
|Valencia plant reduction
|27
|Natwest
|1,600
|Restructuring effort
|28
|Nike
|1,600
|Company-wide restructuring
|29
|Northvolt
|1,600
|Swedish battery maker cost reduction
|30
|Twitter/X
|1,500
|Multiple rounds post-Musk acquisition
|31
|Ericsson
|1,200
|Swedish operations reduction
|32
|OpenText
|1,200
|1.7% workforce optimization
|33
|Vodafone Spain
|1,200
|Regional restructuring
|34
|Takeda
|1,100
|Massachusetts operations reduction
|35
|Bayer
|1,100
|Primarily management positions
|36
|Citrix
|1,000
|Global business units affected
|37
|1,000
|Cuts in Flutter, Dart, and Python teams
|38
|Scale AI
|1,000
|Contract workers terminated via email
|39
|Dyson
|1,000
|UK operations reduction
|40
|AMD
|1,000
|Shift focus to AI chip development
|41
|IBM
|1,000
|Company restructuring
|42
|Klarna
|1,000
|AI integration-related reduction
|43
|Sony PlayStation
|900
|8% of global PlayStation workforce
|44
|Kenvue
|880
|J&J spinoff company reduction
|45
|EA
|670
|Project cancellations, office reductions
|46
|Apple
|614
|EV project and display team cuts
|47
|23andMe
|200
|40% workforce reduction amid declining interest and data breach
|48
|Freshworks
|660
|13% global workforce reduction in restructuring effort
|49
|Akamai
|250
|2.5% workforce reduction in cloud computing division
|50
|Mozilla Foundation
|200
|30% workforce reduction amid “relentless onslaught of change”
Data sources used in the analysis included layoffs.fyi, TechCrunch, various media reports. When possible, figures were checked across multiple sources.
Tell Us What You Think!