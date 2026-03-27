Köttermann VarioProtect stores flammable, corrosive and toxic chemicals in a single safety cabinet

Köttermann used Analytica 2026 in Munich to present the VarioProtect, a hazardous-substance safety cabinet designed to store flammable, corrosive, and toxic chemicals together in a single unit. Certified to DIN EN 14470-1 Type 90, the highest fire resistance class, VarioProtect provides at least 90 minutes of protection in the event of fire. It also carries DIN EN 16121/16122 and GS certifications.

The cabinet’s core pitch is consolidation: by combining solvents, acids, alkalis, and toxic substances into one enclosure (the latter via an optional, separately lockable poison compartment). VarioProtect can reportedly replace up to three conventional cabinets. Köttermann estimates annual energy savings of up to €400 per unit from reduced exhaust air demand. An integrated air system continuously channels fresh ambient air in and extracts used air through a central rear-wall duct The interior uses corrosion-resistant plastics rated for aggressive chemicals, and pull-out drawers provide access from two sides.

At 600 mm wide and 860 mm deep, the cabinet’s footprint matches standard fume cupboard dimensions, allowing side-by-side placement without wasting bench-run space. Köttermann, based in Hänigsen, Lower Saxony, has manufactured steel laboratory equipment for more than 75 years and is part of the Köttermann Group, which also includes Labflex and Lab Concept. Analytica 2026 ran March 24–27 with more than 1,100 exhibitors.

VarioProtect — Key Specs Dimensions 600 × 860 × 1966 mm (W×D×H) Fire resistance Type 90 (DIN EN 14470-1) Extract air volume 20 m³/h at 30× air change Pressure drop 11 Pa at 30× air change Variants 2 pull-out drawers; or 2 pull-out drawers + 1 poison compartment

Showcased at Analytica 2026, Munich, March 24–27.