After 9,000 announced job cuts, Novo Nordisk taps OpenAI as it hires in China

What Novo Nordisk’s job openings say about its direction Snapshot of 342 open roles on novonordisk.com, April 15, 2026. Top 5 countries China: 96

United States: 75

Denmark: 46

India: 29

France: 28 Top 5 job categories (global) Sales: 111

Commercial Marketing: 29

Engineering & Technical: 23

Education: 17

Clinical Development: 17 China (96 roles across 42 cities) Sales: 68

Commercial Marketing: 9

Medical Affairs: 4

Legal, Compliance & Audit: 4

Research: 4 United States (75 roles) Sales: 29

Engineering & Technical: 14

Manufacturing: 5

Digital & IT: 5 Top cities: Clayton, NC (24), Plainsboro, NJ (12), West Lebanon, NH (4). Denmark (46 roles) Quality: 6

Digital & IT: 5

Research: 5

Manufacturing: 4 Top cities: Bagsværd (14), Søborg (13), Måløv (7), Kalundborg (6). India (29 roles) Commercial Marketing: 9

Data & AI: 4

Clinical Development: 4

Digital & IT: 2 Cities: Bangalore (28), Kochi (1). France (28 roles) Education: 14

Engineering & Technical: 4

Manufacturing: 3 Cities: Chartres (21), Puteaux (5), Limoges (1), Brest (1). Source: Novo Nordisk careers page, accessed April 15, 2026.

The company that launched the GLP-1 revolution is partnering with the company that launched the generative AI one… albeit almost two years after its rival Eli Lilly did the same.

Bagsværd, Denmark–based Novo Nordisk has unveiled what it terms as a “strategic partnership” with OpenAI, which raised $122 billion in a recent funding round.

The company’s broader AI push gives Novo the ability to analyze “datasets at a scale that was previously impossible,” said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk. ”This means discovering new therapies and bringing them to market faster than ever before.”

The company’s broader AI push gives Novo the ability to analyze “datasets at a scale that was previously impossible,” said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk. ”This means discovering new therapies and bringing them to market faster than ever before.”

The actual release is thin on specifics. But the partnership arrives as Novo is forced to pivot from GLP-1 market innovator to cost cutting. Since August 2025, a month before Doustdar announced cuts of more than 9,000 workers, roughly 11% of the global workforce, Novo announced a hiring freeze for “non-business-critical areas.” The restructuring, meant to save $1.25 billion annually, was framed as a way to streamline operations and reallocate resources for the obesity drug war.

Doustdar told Reuters OpenAI partnership would make scientists faster with AI tools, and slow the pace of future hiring.

Of the company’s 342 open positions shown on its corporate website on April 15, more than a quarter (96) were in China, ahead of the U.S. (75), Denmark (46), India (29) and France (28). China’s 96 postings are overwhelmingly commercial front-line roles: 68 are field sales reps fanned out across more than 30 cities to sell GLP-1 and obesity drugs. India’s 29 roles are almost entirely back-office and technical: clinical data science, data and AI, safety surveillance, supply chain and commercial analytics in Bangalore.

Job openings in China amidst falling sales there

The China hiring blitz comes as that market compresses for Novo. Ozempic sales in greater China, Novo’s largest market after the U.S., fell 7% in 2025 to roughly $853 million, the first annual decline since the drug won Chinese approval in 2021. CEO Mike Doustdar attributed the lower-than-expected performance in China to regulatory restrictions in the country’s rapidly growing e-health sector, which prohibit the promotion of medications specifically indicated for obesity, explained CEO Mike Doustdar in February.

Meanwhile, competition is mounting. Eli Lilly has already won approval in China for tirzepatide-based Mounjaro and submitted its oral metabolic drug orforglipron to China’s drug regulator at the end of last year, backed by a $3 billion decade-long China investment. Domestic players including Innovent Biologics (mazdutide), Innogen (efsubaglutide alfa) and Sciwind (ecnoglutide) are all in market or approaching approval. And a key semaglutide compound patent (No. CN101133082B) expired in March 2026 after Novo Nordisk spent three years successfully defending it through China’s patent tribunal, Beijing IP Court, and Supreme People’s Court.

Novo’s AI stack before the OpenAI partnership

Novo Nordisk is betting the OpenAI pact can help change its trajectory. In a video announcing the deal, Doustdar said Novo has “already built a solid foundation using AI” and that “this partnership takes us to a whole entirely new level.” He added that the deal would “accelerate drug discovery, improve clinical development, and ultimately deliver new medicine to patients faster than ever before,”

Prior AI projects have been robust. In 2023, AWS reported that more than 25,000 Novo employees have created chatbots for over 2,500 use cases on its Amazon Bedrock environment. One general-purpose chatbot processes more than 26,000 prompts a month, and each use case costs roughly $10 a month to run on AWS. That layer handles nonregulated work.

The higher-stakes layer is NovoScribe, built on Amazon Bedrock and MongoDB Atlas with Anthropic’s Claude models at the core that AWS promoted in 2025. NovoScribe automates clinical study report generation and regulatory documentation. Anthropic also promoted the initiative: “Claude has helped us cut writing times on CSRs by 90%,” said Waheed Jowiya, Novo’s digitalization strategy lead. The system cut CSR creation from 12 weeks to 10 minutes.

Novo Nordisk has also forged an alliance with NVIDIA. The firms announced in June 2025 that Novo would also use Denmark’s Gefion sovereign AI supercomputer to build custom models for early research and clinical development. At the time of launch, Gefion ranked 21st on the Top500 list of supercomputers.

OpenAI partnership has a broad remit

The OpenAI partnership appears to have a relatively broad focus compared with other Novo Nordisk announcements focused on digital transformation. The press release notes that the alliance will focus on manufacturing, supply chain, distribution and commercial operations, with pilot programs across R&D, manufacturing and commercial teams. Full integration is planned by the end of 2026.

Doustdar said in the video that the deal will “accelerate drug discovery, improve clinical development, and ultimately deliver new medicine to patients faster than ever before,” three distinct phases of pharma R&D, each with different technical requirements, without naming a specific workflow in any of them.

The partnership with Novo Nordisk is not OpenAI’s first pharma rodeo. In June 2024, OpenAI signed a collaboration with Eli Lilly to discover novel antimicrobials for drug-resistant pathogens. Lilly is also running a separate multi-target discovery collaboration with Alphabet’s Isomorphic Labs, which in February 2026 unveiled a proprietary successor to AlphaFold 3 available only to its pharma partners.