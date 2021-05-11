Argonne offering webinar: “Materials for printed hybrid electronics”

U.S. Dept. of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory is presenting “Materials for Printed Hybrid Electronics.” a free webinar in the “Frontiers in Materials Manufacturing” webinar series, Wednesday, May 19, 2021 • 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT (2 – 4 p.m. E.T.)

Advancements in material and device fabrication technologies have enabled the proliferation of low-cost, low-power, printed hybrid electronic devices for a variety of applications, including chemical sensors, radio frequency (RF) antennae, lab-on-chip health care devices, organic neuromorphic devices and more. The next generation of printed hybrid electronics will require materials with unprecedented performance, durability and recyclability, creating a continuing need for materials innovation.

Experts from industry, government and academia will discuss the state-of-the-art in materials for printed hybrid electronic devices for communication, sensing and computing. The experts also will survey the next-generation materials that are now being discovered, developed, and commercialized. The webinar will feature a live tour of the state-of-the art equipment, technologies and resources available to industry partners at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, including its newly expanded Materials Engineering Research Facility (MERF), the Center for Nanoscale Materials (CNM), and the Advanced Photon Source (APS).

Yuepeng Zhang, principal materials scientist at Argonne, will kick off the conversations on several questions: What are the trends that influence the direction of materials innovation? What are the major technology gaps that must be closed to enable the next generation of materials to be commercialized? What are the most promising scientific advances in this area? How can public-private partnerships support U.S. competitiveness?

Hear from experts including:

Matthew Dyson , Technology Analyst, IDTechEx

, Technology Analyst, IDTechEx Eric Forsythe , Program Manager, NextFlex Manufacturing Institute, Army Research Laboratory

, Program Manager, NextFlex Manufacturing Institute, Army Research Laboratory Stijn Gillissen, Global Head Printed Electronics, Henkel

Global Head Printed Electronics, Henkel Mark Hersam, Walter P. Murphy Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Northwestern University

Walter P. Murphy Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Northwestern University Melbs LeMieux , Co-Founder and President, Electroninks

, Co-Founder and President, Electroninks Matthew Tirrell , Dean of the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and Robert A. Millikan Distinguished Service Professor, University of Chicago; Senior Scientist, Argonne National Laboratory

, Dean of the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and Robert A. Millikan Distinguished Service Professor, University of Chicago; Senior Scientist, Argonne National Laboratory Sihong Wang, Assistant Professor of Molecular Engineering , University of Chicago

Assistant Professor of Molecular Engineering University of Chicago Angel Yanguas-Gil, Principal Materials Scientist, Argonne National Laboratory

Free registration is now open.