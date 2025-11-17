AUTOMA+ 2025 brings global pharma expertise to Austria

AUTOMA+ 2025 will gather pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals from around the world Nov. 24–25 in Vösendorf, Austria, to exchange insights on automation and digitalization in pharmaceutical operations. While the congress emphasizes European participation, attendees from other regions will broaden the exchange of ideas.

European participants include several Spanish pharmaceutical organizations. RidNova Pharmaceuticals, a contract development and manufacturing company based in Barcelona, provides services across multiple therapeutic areas. Esteve, a Spanish company specializing in pain management and chronic diseases, will attend, along with LETI Pharma, an international firm focused on health and wellness.

From Portugal, Generis Farmacêutica S.A., a generics manufacturer serving European and international markets, will participate. The United Kingdom’s contribution includes the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization and known for its collaborative work in cancer research and prevention.

Eastern Europe is represented by the Bulgarian office of Astellas Pharma, a Japanese research-driven company. Peptide Dynamics LLC, a Swiss American biotechnology services company, will also attend. Venus Remedies Ltd., headquartered in Panchkula, India, adds an international perspective to the gathering.

The two-day agenda features discussions, case studies and sessions exploring approaches to improve safety, efficiency and digitalization in pharmaceutical operations.

More information: https://sh.bgs.group/3is