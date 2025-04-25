China mandates eight hours of AI teaching from grade one; US executive order offers incentives instead

Beijing has ordered every primary and secondary school to give students at least eight hours of AI lessons per year starting Sept. 1, 2025, making AI literacy compulsory from age six. Washington’s new “Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth,” signed April 23, sets up a task force and dangles federal grants, but leaves curriculum decisions to the states.

The new U.S. executive order tells a new White House AI task force to raid "existing federal funding such as grants" for pilot programs, stages a reality-TV-style "Presidential AI Challenge," and arrives in a bundle of seven culture-war orders signed the same day—none of which appropriate new dollars.

Trump’s task force is told to “identify any Federal funding mechanisms, including discretionary grants, that can be used to provide resources for K-12 AI education” and to have agencies “prioritize funding for such purposes,” yet the order creates no new money. Public Inspection Federal Register That frugality jars with the classroom reality: As of 2024, 58% of teachers say they’ve never had a single AI training session, according to an EdWeek survey.