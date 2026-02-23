Los Alamos and PAD-TIE, the green glow that might change how we recycle plastic

When Hau Nguyen describes the moment she knew her idea would work, she does not sound like someone guessing. She remembers a simple plate in the lab that made everything click. “That’s when I knew, yeah, this is going to work,” she says, describing the clear circles that showed her enzyme was degrading an opaque surrogate for plastic.

Nguyen is one of the scientists behind PAD-TIE, the Platform to Accelerate Discovery of Tailored Industrial Enzymes, a Los Alamos National Laboratory technology that won an R&D 100 award in 2025 with special recognition in green technology. PAD-TIE is not a single enzyme. It is a screening toolkit that lets researchers rapidly scan hundreds of thousands of enzyme variants to find ones that are active, stable and economical to produce. The result is a much faster path from idea to enzymes that could be used at industrial scale.