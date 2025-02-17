

Apple’s next phone, the iPhone SE 4, appears to be poised to be more than just a “budget iPhone” refresh. While Apple has not yet confirmed the details, multiple industry reports point to the company’s debut of its first in-house 5G modem—codenamed “Sinope.” The move would curb Apple’s dependence on its longtime partner Qualcomm and further tighten its vertical integration. This launch spotlights Apple’s shifting modem R&D strategy as well as the technical compromises in a first-generation baseband chip, and strategic implications for the broader 5G silicon market.

This shift marks an evolution in Apple’s silicon strategy. Apple, which is a significant R&D investor, started by single-sourcing Qualcomm modems (2011-2015) and then moved to a dual-supplier approach with Intel (2016 onwards). Now, vertical integration in modems is the next step in Apple’s broader silicon independence initiative. This initiative is already evident in Apple’s custom silicon across its devices, most notably in its A-series and M-series application processors — the brains of iPhones, iPads, and Macs. While first-generation modem development presents technical challenges (which we will cover below), Apple plans to continue its Qualcomm partnership into 2027, especially on the modem front.

Sub-6 only vs. full mmWave support: Whereas Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 (used in the iPhone 16 lineup) supports both sub‑6 GHz and mmWave, Apple’s modem in the SE 4 focuses on sub-6 only, according to early reports. Users in mmWave “hotspot” zones (think stadiums and downtown corridors with tall buildings) may notice lower peak speeds than on an iPhone 16 Pro. On typical sub‑6 networks, however, real-world download rates may be closer than the lab specs suggest.

Carrier aggregation and peak throughput: Apple’s first-gen chip supports four-carrier aggregation (4x CA), capping peak downloads around 4 Gbps under ideal conditions. Qualcomm’s X75 can aggregate up to five sub‑6 carriers—or ten with mmWave—allowing theoretical speeds of 7–10 Gbps. Field tests by 9to5Mac showed the X75 delivering about 25% faster 5G speeds than the previous X70 modem.

Power and AI Integration: Tight integration with Apple’s new A18 chip is the SE 4’s core advantage. While Qualcomm’s X75 features a dedicated “5G AI Processor Gen2,” Apple coordinates modem power states with the SoC’s Neural Engine. According to MacRumors, Apple’s approach could compensate for Sinope’s less advanced manufacturing node, delivering decent battery life in sub-6 usage.

Rumored iPhone SE 4 feature breakdown

6.1-inch OLED and Face ID: Ditching the old SE’s LCD and home button, the SE 4 adopts a design akin to iPhone 14. According to MacRumors, it also brings an IP68 rating, USB‑C, and MagSafe wireless charging.

Ditching the old SE’s LCD and home button, the SE 4 adopts a design akin to iPhone 14. According to MacRumors, it also brings an IP68 rating, USB‑C, and MagSafe wireless charging. Apple A18 Chip + 8GB RAM: Reports suggest the SE 4 may share the same 3nm A18 SoC found in the iPhone 16. That translates to flagship-level CPU/GPU performance in a mid-range phone.

Reports suggest the SE 4 may share the same 3nm A18 SoC found in the iPhone 16. That translates to flagship-level CPU/GPU performance in a mid-range phone. Single 48MP camera: A high-resolution main lens (similar to the iPhone 16) should drastically improve low-light and zoom performance, though no ultra‑wide or tele lens is expected, according to Cnet and others.

A high-resolution main lens (similar to the iPhone 16) should drastically improve low-light and zoom performance, though no ultra‑wide or tele lens is expected, according to Cnet and others. Solid battery boost: An approximately 3,200 mAh battery and the efficiency of the A18 could yield near “all-day” life, a notable upgrade from the prior SE’s smaller battery.

An approximately 3,200 mAh battery and the efficiency of the A18 could yield near “all-day” life, a notable upgrade from the prior SE’s smaller battery. Apple Intelligence for on-device AI: iOS 18’s new AI features—text generation, image editing, advanced Siri—will be fully supported, thanks to 8GB RAM and the Neural Engine.

iOS 18’s new AI features—text generation, image editing, advanced Siri—will be fully supported, thanks to 8GB RAM and the Neural Engine. Starting under $500: Price rumors center around $449–$499. PhoneArena highlights that Apple’s own modem helps keep the SE’s cost competitive.

According to leaks and industry reports, the feature set in terms of peak performance capabilities and advanced network features could look something like the following:

5G modem feature Apple in-house modem (1st Gen) Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 5G spectrum support Sub-6 GHz only (no mmWave) Sub-6 GHz + mmWave Peak download speed 4 Gbps (lab tests) 7.5 Gbps (sub-6) / 10 Gbps (mmWave) Carrier aggregation 4× sub-6 GHz CA 5× sub-6 CA / 10× mmWave CA Key features SoC-integrated power management

Enhanced satellite connectivity

Improved network scanning Qualcomm 5G AI Processor Gen2

5G Advanced-ready (Release 17/18)

Dual-SIM Dual Active

Snapdragon Satellite Power efficiency Optimized through SoC integration 20% improvement over X70 First deployment 2025 iPhone SE 4 & iPad models 2023 Android flagships (Galaxy S24)

Why Apple is going in-house

Strategic independence from Qualcomm: Apple has a long-running ambition to replace third-party components—mirroring its success with custom A-series processors and M-series Macs. After acquiring Intel’s modem division in 2019 for about $1 billion, Apple accelerated its modem R&D program. By shipping Sinope in the SE 4 first, Apple can refine its design on a smaller install base.

Cost reduction and margin gains: Building the modem in-house could lower bill of material (BOM) costs by an estimated $15–$20 per unit—particularly important at the SE’s sub-$500 price point. Over millions of devices, that savings adds up. Despite extending its licensing deal with Qualcomm until 2027, Apple aims to cut reliance on Qualcomm’s patents and hardware fees.

Enabling tighter ecosystem control: Apple’s “vertical integration” strategy extends to modems so it can optimize every layer—chips, antennas, OS—for efficiency. Future versions plan to integrate mmWave and even satellite connectivity. Per The Economic Times, Apple wants parity with Qualcomm by 2026 and hopes to surpass it by 2027.

Apple could close the modem gap in the coming years

Qualcomm remains a leader in carrier aggregation, mmWave performance, and proven global band support. Apple’s second-gen modem, rumored for 2026, should introduce mmWave and push speeds to 6 Gbps. By 2027, Apple aims to integrate advanced AI-driven radio and satellite capabilities.

One of the biggest hurdles is carrier testing and certification in dozens of markets. According to PCMag, initial prototypes of Apple’s modem struggled with heat and power constraints, leading to prior delays. Rolling it out first on the SE 4 mitigates risk if issues arise. Even with its own modem, Apple still owes royalty fees for standard-essential 5G patents held by Qualcomm, Nokia, and Ericsson. Apple’s legal team continues to negotiate licensing terms—a reminder that going in-house doesn’t free them entirely from patent costs.

R&D takeaways

Use of a “testbed” device: Deploying a first-gen modem in a lower-tier phone allows Apple to iterate before risking flagship sales or brand perception. Long-term roadmaps best short-term specs: Despite Sinope’s sub-6-only status, Apple’s broader vision is mmWave parity and beyond. The approach mirrors Apple’s multi-year moves to replace Intel CPUs in Macs. Competitive spillover effects: Apple’s push will likely motivate Qualcomm to accelerate its own R&D, spurring faster adoption of advanced 5G features across Android OEMs. Meanwhile, other SoC players (MediaTek, Samsung) might see potential openings at different price segments. AI Integration Is becoming standard: Both Apple and Qualcomm tap dedicated AI cores for radio signal optimization, underscoring how “5G + AI” is the new baseline for mobile chip innovation.

Note: Pricing, release timelines, and performance figures are based on leaks and insider reports. The actual modem specs or iPhone SE 4 features may differ slightly upon launch.