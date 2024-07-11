Established in 1983, ISE Labs has announced that it will expand its semiconductor engineering services with a second Silicon Valley facility in San Jose, California. The expansion doubles its R&D lab and business space. The company notes in an announcement that the new facility strengthens its commitment to the region and the broader U.S. semiconductor supply chain.

ISE Labs, a member of ASE, Inc., specializes in semiconductor test services and device qualifications. The new San Jose facility will focus on qualification and reliability processes, including environmental, mechanical, ESD, failure analysis, and burn-in. It will also offer high-power burn-in offerings for early semiconductor device failure detection.

Many of its customers are working on emerging semiconductor applications related to artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and high-performance computing (HPC).

The existing Fremont facility will expand its focus on test functions, including ATE test program development, test hardware design, device characterization and wafer probing. Also on offer are engineering, pre-production, and final test.

In announcement, the company says the expansion addresses the increasing demand for ISE Labs’ expertise driven by semiconductor supply chain reshoring and the development of emerging technologies like AI/ML, ADAS, and HPC.