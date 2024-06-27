The International Space Station (ISS) continues to be a bustling hub of scientific research with NASA astronauts Tracy C. Dyson and Mike Barratt recently completing a spacewalk on June 24 . Another is planned for July 2. Against this backdrop of continuous scientific endeavors, the upcoming ISS Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) will focus on the processes involved in launching research projects to the orbiting laboratory.

The ISS Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC), which its organizers bill as the only event dedicated to science and technology development on our nation’s orbiting laboratory, will feature a session highlighting the partners supporting this research. ISSRDC 2024, highlighting the growing economy in low Earth orbit (LEO), will take place from July 29 to August 1 at Boston’s Marriott Copley Place.

Session details

: “Enabling Technology Development on the ISS and Future LEO Platforms”: Wednesday, July 31: Robbie Hampton, ISS National Lab Director of Payload Operations: Educate researchers on the steps to launch projects to the ISS and showcase recent supported projects

The session will explore the unique process of conducting research through NASA and the ISS National Lab while also emphasizing the role of implementation partners who assist in all stages, from design and preparation to in-orbit operations and payload return.

Panelists

• Rick Mastracchio: Former NASA astronaut, Northrop Grumman director

• Kris Kuehnel: Managing director, Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc.

• Tim Kopra: Former NASA astronaut, CEO of Starlab and Nanoracks

The conference will cover core aspects of ISS research, including cargo transport, external experiment platforms, and project support both inside and outside the station. ISSRDC 2024 features keynote speeches, panel discussions, technical sessions, and workshops. Attendees can explore the ISSRDC Marketplace Expo and network with industry peers.

The “Steps to Space” session, moderated by ISS National Lab Director of Payload Operations Robbie Hampton, will include panelists such as former NASA astronauts Rick Mastracchio and Tim Kopra, now representing Northrop Grumman and Starlab/Nanoracks respectively. Kris Kuehnel from Airbus U.S. Space & Defense will also share insights on external payload hosting services. For registration and sponsorship details, interested parties should visit the ISSRDC website.