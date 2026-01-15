DuPont took home three 2025 R&D 100 Awards in the Mechanical/Materials category, one of the strongest showings for a commercial entity at the gala. At the awards ceremony, R&D World caught up with Khyati Vyas (technical lead, Tychem Garments), Allie Fletcher (end-use marketing lead, DuPont Personal Protection) and Caleb Funk (R&D laureate, DuPont Water Solutions) to hear what a decade of development, teamwork and resilience looks like when it pays off.

The wins span worker safety, water sustainability, and semiconductor manufacturing: Tychem 6000 SFR addresses the longstanding chemical-vs.-flame protection trade-off; FilmTec Fortilife XC160 enables high-recovery wastewater treatment under ultra-high-pressure conditions; and UV 26GNF Photoresist advances sustainability in chip fabrication by eliminating fluorine.

