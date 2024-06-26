Labguru (BioData) announces distribution partnership to enhance life sciences research

Labguru (BioData) announces a new distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, enabling the distribution of Labguru’s cutting-edge Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) module alongside Thermo Fisher’s suite of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and lab operations software solutions.

This collaboration allows Thermo Fisher customers to enhance their research management through improved digital lab connectivity, facilitating cross-functional collaboration and driving research-based innovation. Thermo Fisher chose to offer the Labguru ELN module to its customers after successfully implementing the solution in its own internal labs.

Thermo Fisher provides a wide range of capabilities, including innovative laboratory instruments, reagents, consumables, clinical research services, bioproduction solutions, and pharmaceutical manufacturing services. By incorporating the Labguru ELN module, Thermo Fisher’s ecosystem now includes a comprehensive Electronic Lab Notebook that ensures seamless data exchange, traceability, streamlined workflows, enhanced collaboration, comprehensive data analysis, and easier regulatory compliance.

Labguru, a comprehensive cloud-based lab data management solution, is designed to streamline scientific research with features such as a robust ELN and state-of-the-art workflow automation. Labguru’s advanced data capabilities, including AI and ML, position it at the forefront of digital transformation in the life sciences industry.

““We are elated to embark on this journey with Thermo Fisher Scientific,”,” said Ariel Yarnitsky, CEO of Labguru. “This partnership showcases our shared vision to empower researchers and scientists with the most advanced tools and solutions to streamline their workflows while enhancing the quality of their work. Thermo Fisher’s collaboration with Labguru marks an important milestone, bringing our digital offerings together to set a new standard for research and scientist support.”

“Scientists today are taking on global, collaborative research projects, and as a result, are in pursuit of more sophisticated yet streamlined information management systems,” said Richard Milne, VP and general manager of Digital Science at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “At Thermo Fisher, we’re similarly focused on the future of data management and ensuring our digital ecosystem meets these expanding data optimization needs. We look forward to working with Labguru to offer a streamlined and scalable approach to data management.”

For more information, visit www.labguru.com.

—