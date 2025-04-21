Lariocidin emerges as first new antibiotic class in decades

The discovery of lariocidin could be the first completely new class of antibiotics in nearly 30 years. Unearthed from soil collected in a Canadian lab technician’s garden, this lasso-shaped peptide hits drug-resistant Gram-negatives by locking onto a ribosomal site no marketed drug touches, wiping out pan-resistant pathogens while sparing mammalian cells. A paper in Nature (Jangra et al., 26 March 2025 ) detailed the findings, which sparked interest in turning this natural product into a clinical weapon against the escalating antimicrobial resistance (AMR) crisis.

The Nature study identified the precise target as the small (30S) ribosomal subunit. Lariocidin lodges in a novel pocket, making contact with the 16S rRNA and the A-site tRNA. This distinct interaction hinders protein production by both inhibiting translocation. That trait prevents the ribosome from moving to the next codon and inducing translation errors (miscoding). The researchers also highlighted that lariocidin bypasses common resistance mechanisms affecting other ribosome-targeting drugs and demonstrated a low potential for bacteria to spontaneously mutate and become resistant to it.

Promising results in lab tests

Laboratory tests show the peptide stops the growth of carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii and other bacteria which WHO classifies as “critical” threats, effective at low microgram-per-milliliter concentrations.

Cryo-electron microscopy revealed the molecule wedges into a previously unused pocket on the bacterial ribosome’s 50S subunit. This interaction disrupts the accurate synthesis of proteins, a mechanism distinct from existing antibiotics like macrolides or oxazolidinones.

In mouse studies of sepsis, a single dose significantly improved survival rates and lowered bacterial levels. Additionally, cultured human cells showed no damage when exposed to the drug at concentrations much higher than the minimum needed to inhibit bacterial growth.

Because lariocidin is a ribosomally synthesized and post‑translationally modified peptide (a RiPP), the McMaster–UIC team says they can express the gene cluster in E. coli fermenters at gram‑per‑liter yields. This production method is often more scalable than chemical synthesis used for some other complex drugs.

Still at the preclinical stage

Before human testing can begin though, the compound must undergo standard preclinical evaluations. These typically include toxicology studies in animals, tests to determine its stability in the bloodstream, and assessments of whether bacteria can easily develop resistance to it over time.

The researchers have filed for patent protection and are exploring commercial partnerships and funding, according to McMaster University. Successfully navigating the preclinical phase is essential before the antibiotic candidate could potentially advance to clinical trials.