Meissner launches rotary impeller mixing solutions (RMS) portfolio for biocontainer mixing

Meissner has launched its RMS (Rotary Impeller Mixing Solutions) portfolio, a line of biocontainer mixing assemblies designed for drop-in compatibility with existing bioprocessing equipment. The product line is designed to provide mixing assemblies compatible with industry-standard tanks and existing drive units, without requiring additional hardware or modifications.

RMS assemblies use Meissner’s TepoFlex® polyethylene (PE) multi-layer film, which has a low extractables profile for bioprocessing. The film contains no added slip agents. The mixing assemblies are designed to be impact- and tear-resistant and to offer integrity comparable to TepoFlex® biocontainer assemblies.

Meissner’s vertically integrated manufacturing model is intended to support supply chain resiliency, quality control and risk management. In addition to product supply, Meissner provides technical support and collaboration services aligned to customer program requirements. The RMS portfolio is designed to integrate with existing operations and support process assurance.