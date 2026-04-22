Merck’s $1 billion Google pact to provide backbone for AI projects

Drugmaker Merck & Co. is committing up to $1 billion over the next decade-plus to make Google Cloud its primary AI anchor, the companies announced Wednesday at Google’s Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas. The deal covers AI infrastructure, engineers, and licensing of Google’s Gemini Enterprise platform, with Google Cloud staff embedded alongside Merck teams.

The Google agreement, which the firms expect to last a decade or more, caps a flurry of early-2026 dealmaking for Merck. In just the first few months of the year, Merck has aligned with Guardant Health, Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas, the Mayo Clinic and Tempus. That builds on top of 2025 work with Variational AI and Turbine and a KERMT small-molecule model co-developed with Nvidia.

Merck’s AI stack appears to be among the most complex in top-10 pharma. The Google Cloud pact could offer some degree of synthesis as it will span its discovery research, ​regulatory processes, manufacturing and commercial operations, as Reuters notes.

Merck’s burgeoning digital transformation play comes as Keytruda, Merck’s PD-1 blockbuster, is facing a loss of exclusivity around 2028. For context, Keytruda did $31.68B in FY2025 per Merck’s 10-K, up from $29.48B in FY2024. That’s a roughly 7.5% YoY growth rate on a drug that drives close to half of Merck’s revenue.

Dave Williams, Merck’s chief information and digital officer, alluded to the pressure in describing the Google Cloud deal, saying the company is entering “one of the most significant launch periods in our company’s history.”

Merck’s Google push extends an AI buildout that has been underway for several years. In June 2025, the company said an internal generative AI platform had cut the time needed to produce first drafts of clinical study reports from two to three weeks to three to four days. Merck also said that its AI push reduced average drafting effort from 180 hours to 80 hours and cut errors by 50%. Beyond documentation, Merck has also used AI in manufacturing through its HawkAVI platform on AWS, which the company says reduced false reject rates by 50%, and in discovery through models such as KERMT, a small-molecule model Merck developed with Nvidia and made available through BioNeMo and Clara Open Models.