Methylene blue is suddenly the talk of social media, thanks to a viral clip showing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., likely the incoming health secretary, adding a striking blue liquid to his in-flight beverage. Overnight, searches for “methylene blue” spiked, with Google Trends data revealing a dramatic jump in February 2025 (see chart below). Newsweek notes the clip was viewed 8.1 million times.

Online vendors selling the substance tout snake oil-like claims, asserting without evidence that it can boost energy and metabolism, enhance cognition, improve mood, and slow aging. Yet this synthetic dye has a rich, research-heavy backstory that goes far beyond TikTok memes and trending hashtags.

Methylene blue’s history in scientific inquiry dates back nearly 150 years. Heinrich Caro, a German chemist, synthesized it in 1876 when employed at the chemical firm BASF. It first found use as a textile dye, and it quickly found its way into medical and microbiological labs when scientists discovered that it could selectively stain bacteria. In 1891, Paul Ehrlich used it to stain malaria parasites, laying the groundwork for modern chemotherapy. By the 1930s, the substance found adoption as first-line treatment for methemoglobinemia (FDA-approved in 1950).

Here’s a recap of common R&D uses for methylene blue:

Google Trends hits for “methylene blue” jumped from a low baseline (scores around 5–17) to a high of 100 on February 6. If you compare the lowest baseline value (around 5) to the peak of 100, that’s roughly a 1,900% increase. If you compare 17 to 100, it’s closer to 500%, although interest in it started increasing in January. Although interest began ticking upward in January, the real surge came once the clip amassed millions of views in early February.