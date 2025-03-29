​ In 2022, Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion. Now, his AI-focused startup xAI, whose Grok chatbot series is tightly integrated into X, has acquired the social media site in an all-stock deal valuing X at $33 billion, including $12 billion in debt.

“xAI and X’s futures are intertwined,” Musk wrote on his social media service.

Posts on X had mixed sentiments: some see it as exciting, like a new beginning, while others think the move hides X’s losses.

This acquisition represents a consolidation of the essential ingredients for AI R&D: compute resources, vast datasets, and the algorithmic expertise embodied by talent and scientific pursuit. It is also a tacit acknowledgement that social media, once a driver of soaring Silicon Valley valuations, is taking a backseat to AI — at least in terms of ambition. In the deal, X serves as a sort of firehose of real-time, diverse human interaction data – the raw material essential for training and refining xAI’s models. X began using public user data to train xAI’s models in September 2023, following an update to its privacy policy.

The R&D ramifications of the merger lie not just in the consolidation. Unlike AI labs relying on external data partnerships or separate deployment platforms, the merged entity creates a coupled, vertically integrated R&D engine. Insights gleaned from analyzing X’s data can directly inform xAI’s algorithmic development. In addition, new models from xAI can rapidly deploy at scale on X, generating immediate feedback loops based on real-world user interaction. And xAI can use the conversations on X to give Grok ongoing training data to make its models, well, sassy.

The merger also reflects strategic financial maneuvering on the part of Musk. While the $33 billion valuation for X falls below thesume he paid for the social media site in 2022, xAI’s $80 billion valuation represents a notable increase over its previous $50 billion valuation in recent funding rounds. Despite xAI’s limited current revenue, reportedly “on pace” to reach only about $100 million in annual sales, the company is positioned to compete directly with industry leaders like OpenAI (valued at $260 billion) and Anthropic ($61.5 billion). This consolidation could strengthen xAI’s fundraising potential by demonstrating a clear path for deploying and monetizing its AI technologies across X’s 600 million global users, while also potentially boosting X’s advertising revenue as the platform enhances its AI-powered features and user experience.

Even as this merger proceeds, xAI is a key beneficiary of the newly formed AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), a sprawling pact involving Microsoft, BlackRock, and sovereign funds like MGX, initially committing $30 billion with potential to reach $100 billion. This alliance directly funds the build-out of xAI’s “Colossus” supercomputer, aiming to deploy hundreds of thousands, potentially over a million, advanced GPUs. While Microsoft hedges its bets across the AI landscape, its backing of xAI’s physical infrastructure underscores the sheer scale of resources now deemed necessary for competitive AI development, even as Chinese rivals like DeepSeek seek to create powerful models on a relative shoestring budget.