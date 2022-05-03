NanoScientific Symposium 2022 now open for registration

Researchers in the fields of nanoscience and nanotechnology are invited to register for the NanoScientific Symposium 2022, an international event that brings together researchers and entrepreneurs. To register, go to event.nanoscientific.org

Global NanoScientific Symposium 2022

First launched in 2018, NanoScientific Symposium has brought together thousands of attendees in both live and virtual events for engaging and interactive discussions with leading experts in nano-related fields. This year, NanoScientific is hosting six events bringing leading experts on scanning probe microscopy from around the world: Korea, Europe, SE Asia, Japan, China, and the United States.

This year’s featured topics will cover the ever-growing field of SPM, including nanoelectronics, 2D devices, 3D-AFM techniques, photovoltaic technologies, electrochemical imaging and the intersection of nanotechnology and biology.

The NanoScientific Symposiums sponsored by Park Systems have given attendees the latest updates in SPM, opportunities to present their research papers, attend demos on atomic force microscopy and build ongoing relationships with those within the field of nanotechnology. Nanoscientific Symposium presents insights on the rapidly evolving R&D and innovations in nanotechnology. This event provides a great opportunity to enhance your knowledge of the newest interdisciplinary approaches in nanomaterials.

The nanoscience and nanotechnology fields are growing in importance, including surface science, organic chemistry, molecular biology, semiconductor physics, and micro-manufacturing and striving to acquire the technology is the foundation for NanoScientific.

NanoScientific is sponsored exclusively by Park Systems Corp., a manufacturer of atomic force microscopy systems. It is offered freely to everyone to promote the nanoscientific exploration. NanoScientific Symposiums are offered globally both online and in-person partnering with its host institutions that offer their facilities to promote and showcase their nano-related research.

Park Systems sponsors NanoScientific to foster the nanoscientific community and bring products and solutions that they require–in line with its mission to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world’s most pressing problems.

NanoScientific Symposium brings together scientists, engineers, industry experts, and business leaders to share the latest discoveries and trends in nanoscience and nanotechnology.

We invite you to register the NanoScientific Symposium 2022 today to secure your place in the forum. Join the nanoscientific community of leading scientists and get an opportunity to present your research.

To sign up, visit event.nanoscientific.org

