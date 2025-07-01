Neuralink developed a brain-computer device that is implanted into the brain and allows paralyzed patients to control computers and even smartphones with their minds. To date, seven patients have received the device, called Telepathy, which is in clinical trials. The first participant received their implant in January 2024.

Neuralink works by placing electrodes near neurons to detect action potentials. This has allowed researchers to decipher the information represented by brain cells, such as intended movements. The implant records neutral activity through flexible, ultra-thin electrode threads. The signals from neurons are then processed by custom chips and transmitted wirelessly to the Neuralink Application, which translates the data into actions and intents.

Neuralink human implant timeline Noland Arbaugh

Implant: January 2024

First human recipient. Quadriplegic from 2016 diving accident. Demonstrated cursor control, played video games using thoughts. Alex

Implant: July 2024

Spinal cord injury. Set world record for BCI cursor control, used CAD software, played Counter-Strike 2. Bradford G. Smith

Implant: November 2024

First ALS patient, first non-verbal recipient. Uses AI-generated voice to communicate, edited YouTube video with thoughts. Mike

Implant: February 2025

ALS patient, former survey technician. First with full-time job to use implant, continues survey work from home. RJ

Implant: April 2025

U.S. military veteran paralyzed in motorcycle accident. First patient at The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. Rob Greiner

Implant: June 2025

Quadriplegic from 2022 car accident. Playing video games within a week of implantation. Was featured in a recent YouTube video. Seventh Patient

Implant: June 2025

Identity not publicly disclosed. Confirmed by Barrow Neurological Institute, according to PC Mag. As of June 30, 2025

The implant is cosmetically invisible and allows patients to control a computer or phone wherever they go. It is hermetically sealed in a biocompatible enclosure and powered by a small battery, which is wirelessly charged externally.

RJ’s Neuralink journey

RJ, a veteran paralyzed after a motorcycle accident, is the fifth participant in the PRIME Study. He was the first to receive a Neuralink implant at the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and the Department of Neurological Surgery at UHealth – University of Miami Health System. RJ received the implant in April 2025. He was discharged from the hospital the day after the procedure.

In a recent update video from Neuralink, RJ shared that he enjoys using his implant to play video games. He was able to turn on his TV by himself for the first time in over two years.

“They’re giving me my spark back…my drive back. They’ve given me my purpose back. Now, I’m able to turn around and build that fire for the next guys that come through,” RJ said of his surgical team.

Changing the daily lives of users

Noland, the very first patient to receive an implant, has used his Neuralink to relearn vital skills like math and language and take online classes. In a recent update from Neuralink, he emphasizes that none of that would have been possible without his implant.

Brad is an ALS patient who received an implant. He is the only nonverbal recipient of Neuralink. Previously, he had been using an eye gaze machine to communicate, which requires a dark room in order to track eye movements. With Neuralink, Brad can now communicate with his family and friends in full daylight, enabling him to spend time outside for the first time in years.

Another patient, Alex, was able to use Neuralink to control a robotic arm to write and draw for the first time in three years. Later, Alex was able to control a computer model of a human arm to play rock-paper-scissors with his uncle. In collaboration with Tesla, Neuralink is working to give Alex an Optimus robotic hand that he will be able to control with his implant.

Elon Musk, co-founder of Neuralink, said this may have future applications for amputees who may be able to control robotic limbs with Neuralink devices in the future. Musk also said he is fairly confident that Neuralink will be able to restore full body functionality for paralyzed patients in the future.