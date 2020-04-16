New system configurator for inverted microscopes & XY motorized stages, what to use when

To answer the demand for an integrated inverted microscope-positioning system that must match perfectly, PI (Physik Instrumente), a leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning solutions, has released an interactive brochure to aid in building the system by beginning with a fine positioner and/or a sample holder. Stages with piezo nanopositioning are incorporated to satisfy application requirements, such as low-profile, vibration-free dynamic range, and XY / Z positioning.

Precision Positioning is the Key Element in High Resolution Microscopy

Precision positioning of the sample is a must for accurate results when using an inverted microscope. PI provides options with high stability motorized stages for long travel ranges with wide dynamic range, manual sample positioning / prepositioning, piezo scanning stages, and z-positioning / vertical stages to move the sample or the objective. PI solutions include:

High Stability, Ceramic Linear Motor-Driven, Long Travel XY Stage System, with Controller and Joystick

XYZ Nanopositioning Stage, for Super-Resolution Microscopy, P-545 PInano with Digital Controller and Software

Piezo Z-Insert, for fast Nano-Focus of Samples, P-736 PInano Stage XY Stage with Digital Controller and Software

Working with You

PI’s in-house engineered systems and components have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades. With a large basis of standard precision motion products and proven methodologies, PI is in the position to quickly modify existing designs or provide a fully customized OEM solution to fit the exact requirements of your application from the whole motion range from finger-tip sized nano-positioners to large scale stages with long travel ranges, through a plethora of different drives and guiding systems.

For more information, visit: pi-usa.us/en or email: [email protected]