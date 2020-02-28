Next-gen suborbital space research and education conference to be held March 2-4

Since its debut in 2010, the Next-generation Suborbital Researchers Conference (NSRC) has rapidly become the largest gathering of suborbital researchers and educators in the world, providing an invaluable forum for information, discussion, coordination and networking in this community.

NSRC-2020, to be held at the Omni Interlocken hotel in Broomfield, CO, March 2-4, will bring together vehicle providers, spaceport operators, government officials, industry leaders and hundreds of researchers and educators to engage in a variety of presentations, panels, workshops and networking opportunities. The NSRC conference series is jointly led by Southwest Research Institute and the Commercial Spaceflight Federation.

NSRC-2020’s roster of keynote speakers includes NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, FAA Associate Administrator Wayne Monteith, Commercial Spaceflight Federation President Eric Stallmer and Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides. SwRI President and CEO Adam L. Hamilton, P.E., will welcome the conference to order.

The meeting will include in-depth “deep dive” technical sessions by suborbital flight provider companies, as well as panels on NASA funding opportunities, flight participant training, early research results from uncrewed test flights and spaceport operations.

“We expect the 2020 meeting to be the most informative opportunity yet for researchers and educators wishing to fly suborbital experiments in space. Moreover, a major focus of this year’s meeting will be on researcher and educator space flights aboard these vehicles,” said meeting organizer and program committee chair Alan Stern of SwRI.

For more information or to register for NSRC-2020, visit nsrc.swri.org or contact Maria Stothoff, +1 210 522 3305, Communications Department, Southwest Research Institute, PO Drawer 28510, San Antonio, TX 78228-0510; or contact Tommy Sanford, Commercial Spaceflight Federation.