The 2025 National Science Foundation (NSF) layoffs—stemming from budget freezes and aggressive federal downsizing—could reduce National Science Foundation staff by up to half, threatening the agency’s ability to fund critical research nationwide. Amid projections of a multibillion-dollar shortfall under the CHIPS and Science Act and a new executive order pushing rapid workforce reductions.

The development comes as Nature and others have noted that, while the U.S. remains the world’s research superpower, that China is quickly catching up and could be the world’s top R&D spender by 2030.

Trimming or halting grant awards

In the face of the cuts, NSF, a major funder of basic research in the U.S., would be forced to considerably reduce or halt grant awards, potentially impacting thousands of researchers, universities, and projects.

In 2024, the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s spending caps resulted in an 8% cut to NSF’s budget compared to the prior year, leaving NSF roughly $6.6 billion below the funding targets Congress had set in the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act​.

The 2025 NSF layoffs—stemming from budget freezes and aggressive federal downsizing—did not emerge in a vacuum. Early in 2025, a series of executive orders from the White House placed multiple science agencies under a funding freeze while also directing them to reduce staffing within short timeframes. In particular, the newly formed “ Department of Government Efficiency ” (DOGE) issued a mandate instructing agencies such as the National Science Foundation (NSF) to cut staff by 25–50% to meet strict budget targets. This directive went beyond routine belt-tightening: the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) began compiling lists of staff on probation (who can be more easily dismissed) and rolling out buyout programs offering “incentives” for employees to resign.

Key administration figures of the current administration have criticized NSF’s support for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and labeled the agency “bloated.” Consequently, these layoffs also coincide with the disbanding of DEI programs across multiple federal agencies. Together, these changes underscore an ideological goal: redirect or reduce public investment in basic science, especially in areas considered less commercially immediate or politically favored.

Operational disruptions within NSF

Suspension of grants and salary payments: NSF leadership responded by pausing new grant awards and, in some cases, temporarily delaying salary payments to scientists and administrative staff. Researchers whose grants were already in progress suddenly found themselves in limbo—uncertain whether they could continue paying their students, postdocs, or lab technicians.

Targeted workforce reductions: The Office of Personnel Management first targeted probationary employees as they were deemed easier to remove. Some were offered a buyout, a program that was temporarily put on pause, according to The Washington Post.

With an annual budget of $9–10 billion (prior to 2025 cuts), the NSF has historically funded roughly 25% of federally supported basic research at 1,800 institutions in the United States. In FY2023 alone, NSF provided some 11,000 awards that supported more than 350,000 researchers, postdoctoral fellows, teachers, and students nationwide.